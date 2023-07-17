Savvas Learning Company Recognized as an Arizona Top Workplace for 2023

Leading national learning solutions provider receives its third Arizona award for its commitment to a people-first culture

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that for the third year in a row it has been recognized as a top workplace in Arizona.

Savvas was named to Arizona’s 2023 Top Workplaces list, published in the Arizona Republic and on its website, AZ Central, and produced by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. Arizona’s Top Workplaces list showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

“As a company, we are driven by a shared purpose of providing the highest quality learning solutions that help all students achieve their full potential. Savvas greatly values our employees, who bring their passion, innovation, and creativity to their work everyday,” said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. “To be named an Arizona Top Workplace for three years running is especially rewarding as it demonstrates our commitment to our employees — the lifeblood of our company.”

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, recognizes organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Earlier this year, Savvas earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the second time Savvas received this national award honoring companies for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business.

Organizations named as a 2023 Arizona Top Workplace were selected based on anonymous survey responses from their employees on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

“Companies that achieve Top Workplaces recognition truly understand the power of cultivating people-first cultures,” said Dan Kessler, president of Energage. “They foster an environment that enables employees to thrive, feel appreciated, and maintain high levels of engagement. This deliberate approach sets these exceptional companies apart, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To explore a career at Savvas, visit Savvas.com/Careers .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvas-learning-company-recognized-as-an-arizona-top-workplace-for-2023-301878595.html

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

