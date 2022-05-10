Savvy Media Africa Partners with Google to Train 300 Youths

Savvy Media Africa has announced a partnership with ‘Grow with Google Africa’ to train 300 youths between April and December, 2022.

The training will focus on various digital skills that that will help the participants thrive in today’s digital world.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity to partner with Google,” said Tofunmi Akinseye, Founder and CEO of Savvy Media Africa.

“Our mission has always been to empower young people with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age like social media marketing, digital marketing, brand management and more. We’re so glad to see this partnership come to fruition,” she added.

The first training on “How to Build a Brand and Sell Online” held on April 6th, 2022, with 50 participants in attendance.

Over the years, the company has partnered with relevant organizations to empower young Nigerians with skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

The company collaborated with Facebook in 2019 to deliver digital marketing training, whilst also working with BusinessDay to provide digital marketing support for SMEs.

The next Google training will hold in June, 2022.

Savvy Media Africa is a hub for Nigerian youths to exchange and celebrate youth-focused dialogue and ideas. A safe space for the Nigerian youth.

