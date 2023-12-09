Scania's new biogas engines: Going greener with 5% fuel savings

New powertrains based on Scania’s 13-litre biogas engines offer 5% fuel savings and all the range needed for long-haul operations

A perfect match – Scania’s new biogas engines are paired with two-thirds of the Super-based powertrain, with excellent outcomes

Turning to Bio-LNG or Bio-CNG is the obvious way to go for achieving radical CO2-reductions, here and now and without any sacrifices

With 420 hp or 460 hp and ranges of up to 1,800 km at hand, even the most demanding long-haul operators can also benefit from Scania’s sustainable biogas offering.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Scania first hinted about its new biogas engines at last year’s IAA fair, but when the state-of-the-art engines arrived they came with a twist – they are now paired with two-thirds of the successful Super-based powertrain. The well-composed and harmonised trio – the new biogas engines plus the G25 gear-boxes and axles from the diesel sibling – work so well together that fuel savings of 5% in long-haul are noted and confirmed.

“When we paired these components, it soon became obvious that we had a hit in the making,” says Ola Henriksson, Senior Product Manager for Renewable Fuels at Scania Trucks. “Just as the Super engine benefits from the increased spread in the G25 gearbox, so do the biogas engines. When paired with the Scania Opticruise gearbox and the new axles, the biogas engines can operate very close to their ‘sweet spot’ most of the time. Put together, it results in 5% fuel savings from this powertrain.”

The interest for locally produced biomethane fuels for trucks (such as Bio-LNG or Bio-CNG) is rapidly increasing. Many companies and transport buyers have the ambition to decar¬bonise their road transports here and now. Biomethane-based solutions are readily avail¬able via rapidly growing fuel-station networks and the CO2-emissions can be reduced by up to 90% from a well-to-wheel perspective.

“Biomethane fuels are definitely the solution for those customers who want to start a de­carbonisation journey without any delay,” says Henriksson. “Our biogas engines cover a wide span of industries and appli­ca­tions. A 40-tonne tractor-and-trailer combi­na­tion can achieve ranges of up to 1,800 km when specified with the biggest Bio-LNG tank solu­tions that we offer. Add the 460 hp and the 2,300 Nm our OC13 engine offers to the equation and you have a perfect tool for European long-haul.”

Pairing Scania’s new biogas engines with the gearbox (G25) and the rear axle from the Super-based powertrain proved to be a success. Fuel savings of 5% are confirmed and with Bio-LNG or Bio-CNG there will be a CO2 reduction of up to 90%, something that is achievable here and now.

Networks of biogas filling stations are expanding rapidly across Europe, driven by increased demand and by major players in the fuel industry. Reducing the CO2 foot­print is no longer something only ‘green’ companies are doing for winning public acclaim: it is a pure nec­essity for most kinds of serious transporters and all available means must be used.



The new biogas engines are based on the renowned 13-litre gas engine that Scania has offered for several years. By increasing their engine power levels and preparing them for future legal demands, Scania is demonstrating its intention to gain an even bigger market share in the quest for decarbonisation.

“With the CO2 reductions, the driveability and the ranges we offer now, I am con­vinced that more customers will recognise what a great solution this is,” says Henriksson. “There are so many obvious pros and virtually no cons at all. And the driver can also enjoy a significantly lower noise level.”

Please find a chart with engine data below.

Engine data for Scania’s two new biogas engines:

OC13 103420 hp OC13 104 460 hp Type Inline Displacement 12.7 litres Firing order 1-5-3-6-2-4 Cylinders 6 Valves per cylinder 4 Bore x stroke 130 x 160 mm Compression 12.6:1 Fuel injection Bosch + CEM1 Oil capacity 43 litre Emission control Scania EGR and three-way catalytic converter Max. output 420 (311 kW) @ 1900 /min 460 (340 kW) @ 1900 r/min Max. torque 2100 Nm @ 1000-1300 r/min 2300 Nm @ 1000-1300 r/min

