Seed Group steps toward a greener future via strategic partnership with Bluebell Index

DUBAI, UAE and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with Bluebell Index, an innovative company dedicated to generating a positive impact on our planet through the intensive use of technology.

Bluebell Index’s mission is to connect landowners to the global market for environmental assets, creating a new source of income that encourages the preservation of complete ecosystems. Through the intensive use of technology and mathematical models, the Bluebell Index introduces the bluebell, a groundbreaking environmental asset encapsulating carbon, water, soil, and biodiversity in a unique environmental measure.

As a strategic partner, Seed Group is poised to collaborate closely with Bluebell Index to expand its outreach and impact. Leveraging its extensive network and influential position, Seed Group will facilitate Bluebell Index in reaching the right audience and establishing connections with key decision-makers in both the government and the private sector.

This collaboration aims to contribute significantly to the advancement of the technological innovation landscape in Dubai. Seed Group’s commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships aligns seamlessly with Bluebell Index’s vision of positive transformation, creating a synergistic relationship that combines expertise, resources, and a shared dedication to addressing environmental challenges through cutting-edge technology. Together with Seed Group, Bluebell Index will make meaningful strides in promoting environmental sustainability and technological innovation in the region.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bluebell Index to our growing ecosystem of strategic partners. Their commitment to environmental sustainability aligns seamlessly with our vision for a greener future. This partnership reinforces our dedication to supporting innovative solutions that address global challenges.”

He added, “Bluebell Index exemplifies the transformative power of technology in addressing environmental challenges. Their innovative approach to connecting environmental assets to the global market will play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future.”

Inspired by the iconic image of Earth, The Blue Marble, the Bluebell Index, founded by Phelipe Spielmann, seeks to be an agent of positive transformation on Planet Earth. The name “Bluebell” embodies a sense of urgency and importance in addressing the climate challenge, coupled with the delicate charm of the bluebell plant, symbolising nature and the carbon cycle. The term index adds a technological appeal, representing the environmental assets analysed and valued by Bluebell—carbon, water, soil, and biodiversity.

Phelipe Spielmann, CEO of Bluebell, commented, “While Brazil is naturally the largest global producer of environmental assets and the Middle East is a dominant global trading hub, our partnership will allow us to scale this sustainable financial asset solution, allowing companies to invest in nature and environmental compensation. We are thrilled to have SEED Group as partners in this effort!”

Bluebell Index, with its eco-systemic approach, allows rural properties to generate new sources of income through environmental benefits. The company issues tokenised environmental assets, called bluebells, which represent not only carbon offsetting, but also equivalence and avoidance, positively impacting watersheds, topsoil, and biodiversity. This traceable asset is traded and valued throughout its existence, remunerating both forests and productive land.

About Bluebell Index

Globaleur Bluebell Index aims to mitigate the consequences of climate change and lead the transition to a low-carbon economy. We are a climate fintech that values, certifies and monetizes environmental assets, incentivizing landowners to pursue regenerative, climate and nature-positive land-use practices, while allowing corporates to invest in net-zero goals. Bluebell’s blockchain-based tokens, generated using science-based international methodologies and proprietary algorithms, provide the needed integrity and robustness to become a global financial solution. For more information, visit www.bluebellindex.com.

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

