Self Storage Asia Awards Winners announced at Awards Ceremony on April 12, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Self Storage Association Asia announces the winners of the Self Storage Awards Asia.
The full list of finalists and entry details are at the Awards website at https://selfstorageasia.org/award-winners-2023
The Awards, recognise excellence in the self storage industry across Asia, including the Philippines. They celebrate outstanding achievements in customer service, safety and governance, and highlight the vital role that the self storage sector plays in supporting families and small businesses during challenging times.
In the Philippines, Loc&Stor 24/7‘s Makati Urban site was the regional winner of the Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year, sponsored by FCX Industry Trading, recognising it as the best self storage site operated by a large company.
InStorage, a smaller self storage company has demonstrated exceptional performance and service to its customers. It won the Independent Store of the Year award in the Philippines.
The self storage industry in the Philippines has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for storage space from both residential and commercial customers. The industry has also been quick to adapt to new technologies, with many operators offering online reservation systems and other digital services to make it easier for customers to book and manage their storage units.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the self storage industry in the Philippines has remained resilient, with operators implementing strict safety protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of their staff and customers. As the country continues to recover and rebuild, the self storage sector is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting businesses and individuals.
About the Self Storage Association Asia
The SSAA is the industry body representing and serving the self storage industry in Asia from Japan to Jordan. Its members comprise the best of class self storage operators, their suppliers and investors. The SSAA provides training, advocacy, intelligence, market reports and a networking platform to help operators to continue to improve and grow.
