Seoul Integrated Pavilion at CES 2024 Showcased Advanced Seoul Lifestyle, Growing Startups Into Global Unicorns

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Seoul’s support organization for small and medium-sized enterprises, announced that it successfully exhibited the ‘Seoul Integrated Pavilion’ at CES 2024 (Consumer Electronic Show 2024) held in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th, local time.

The participating companies in the Seoul Integrated Pavilion were provided with various support programs such as Unveiled participation, open IR pitching, business matching, MOU between participating companies, and media interviews.

The Seoul Integrated Pavilion at CES 2024 was created in collaboration with 13 institutions, including major universities, districts in Seoul, and startup facilities. It expanded to 670㎡, 1.5 times larger than the Seoul Pavilion, which operated independently in 2023.

SBA gathered and supported 81 promising startups by collaborating with eight major Seoul-based universities, one city district (Gwanak-gu), and three city startup facilities (Seoul Bio Hub, Seoul AI Hub, Campus Town). The participating companies were divided into categories such as healthcare (31), AI (25), manufacturing (11), mobility (7), ESG (4), and quantum (3).

Meanwhile, the Seoul Integrated Pavilion creatively expressed the diverse charm of Seoul by incorporating the 2024 Seoul color theme, ‘Sky Coral,’ through an LED panorama lighting display.

In addition to exhibiting their products, seven companies from the Seoul Integrated Pavilion participated in the official media event ‘CES 2024 Unveiled’ held on January 7th at CES. This event, targeting official CES media, provided a valuable opportunity for startups to gain media exposure.

The participating companies in ‘CES 2024 Unveiled’ included NationA, Hurotics, ENHANCE, LordSystem, DNA Corporation, Solive Ventures, and BarunBio. Due to the nature of CES, where leading global companies take the spotlight, it can be challenging for startups with lower visibility to gain media exposure. Therefore, ‘CES 2024 Unveiled’ provided a valuable opportunity for startups to address their thirst for media publicity by receiving concentrated attention from global media.

