Sephora Held the First-Ever SEPHORiA in China

SEPHORiA, one of Sephora’s grandest beauty events landed in Shanghai, China for the first time. From November 17th to November 19th, over 3,000 consumers were treated to exclusive experiences, playful digital interactions, and unique beauty masterclasses.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEPHORA, the world’s leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, was proud to launch SEPHORiA in China. The first-ever certified carbon-neutral event of Sephora China, this launch is also the very first year this beauty event was held outside the United States and in Asia.

The Expo I-pavilion in Huangpu District, Shanghai, was brought to life by the largest beauty event of the year that featured 146 new products from 52 premium beauty brands, along with 12 masterclasses hosted by beauty experts from iconic brands.

Unique beauty experiences only at SEPHORiA

Over 3,000 consumers were welcomed into the beauty playground that presented four different sensorial zones – makeup, haircare, fragrances, and Skincare. These included a kaleidoscopic fantasy world that revealed Sephora Collection’s latest offering and a glamorous amusement park that launched Sephora’s “Next Big Thing” at the heart of the pavilion, also known as “Sephora Castle of Wonders”.

Apart from carefully curated assortment and professional beauty services in specially designed booths, consumers were invited to interact with brands up close and personal, capture precious moments at beautifully crafted social spots, and receive the most up-to-date global beauty trends, swag bags and beauty tips and tricks from famed beauty experts from iconic brands.

Exclusive Peeks into Upcoming Product Launches

Brands only available at Sephora, including TATCHA, GROWN ALCHEMIST, Dr Dennis Gross, PAT McGRATH LABS, ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS and GOTA, debuted their latest collections at SEPHORiA.

Homegrown brands CHA LING, MAOGEPING·LIGHT, WEI, and other premium C-Beauty brands added a touch of oriental grace with the upcoming exclusive launch of the brand-new Chinese couture makeup brand MASION de SIT.E.

Since entering the Chinese market in 2005, Sephora has always been at the forefront of beauty trends and inspiration. “The 2023 SEPHORiA in China is our gift to our consumers, which has been an absolute success,” said Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China. “We are excited to embark on this one-of-a-kind journey with our beauty community, to jointly discover, define and expand China’s world of beauty. Our hope is to constantly innovate to ensure SEPHORiA becomes one of the most anticipated annual beauty festivals in China. Thank you for your support, and please stay tuned!”

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 46,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 2700 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty.

SOURCE Sephora Asia

