SF Giants’ offense a major concern after second shutout loss, attendance dips under 4,000
April 13, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — Through the first nine games of the season, the Giants’ starting rotation was so good that it was mostly able to mask the team’s biggest deficiency so far.

The Giants’ lineup isn’t hitting and after a 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in their tenth game of the year, concerns about the club’s lackluster offense are continuing to grow.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez turned in a solid start for the Giants in their series opener, but was lifted in the bottom of the fifth with two outs and Brandon Crawford standing on first base. Sanchez’s turn in the order came up and Gabe Kapler realized that his offense might not have many better scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately for Kapler, the Giants and the 3,662 fans in attendance on Monday at Oracle Park, the manager was right.

Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella hit a soft groundout to the left side of the infield to end the inning on a night, squandering an opportunity against Reds starter Wade Miley that couldn’t even be defined as a rally.

“(Sanchez) was efficient enough and I think he had a little more in the tank,” Kapler said. “He could have given us another inning. At that point in the game, you have to find a way to score some runs. You have to score runs to win a baseball game and we had some weapons on the bench and decided to go to the bench.”

