Sharpening Culinary Innovation at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

Sharp’s lineup includes a futuristic oven and a suite of multi-functional, connected appliances

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) will return to the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, NV to showcase a multitude of technologically advanced solutions for the home. Innovations include a high-speed oven prototype, combination appliances boasting multiple cooking functions, and smart appliances offering Works with Alexa capabilities. Reinforcing Sharp’s status as the first Japanese company to offer a full kitchen suite in the U.S., Sharp will exhibit multiple kitchen vignettes showcasing unique appliance layouts and versatile kitchen designs.

The home appliance category is a significant growth area for Sharp in the U.S., making KBIS a valuable opportunity for retailers, dealers and industry thought leaders to see and interact with Sharp’s smart home and culinary innovations.

“Sharp has remained steadfast in its commitment to developing cutting-edge appliances that are easy to use, incorporate modern technology, and integrate seamlessly into any home aesthetic,” said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. “We are thrilled to exhibit a product portfolio that exemplifies our ethos of Simply Better Living.”

One of SHCA’s premier product categories, the Microwave Drawer™ Oven, saw several new model launches in 2023, reinforcing SHCA’s position as the leading manufacturer of these appliances. These Microwave Drawer Ovens, along with several upcoming countertop microwave ovens, will be on display, and highlight a variety of exciting features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, hands-free cooking, and inverter technology.

“Sharp’s line of Microwave Drawer Ovens is just one way in which we are pushing boundaries in the home appliance space for American consumers,” says Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. “They combine forward-thinking technologies that make cooking at home easier and more enjoyable, with a sleek and beautiful addition to any home design.”

Visit Sharp at Booth #W1231 at KBIS from February 27-29, 2024. To schedule a booth walk-through with Sharp executives, contact SharpConsumer@peppercomm.com. Also, stop by to guess which Sharp appliance is cake from April Julian, the runner-up on Season 1 of Netflix’s “Is it Cake?” To learn more about Sharp home appliances, visit shop.sharpusa.com.

Sharp’s KBIS product displays will be organized into several unique vignettes including:

Simply Better Kitchen Vignette 1

Sharp French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator (SJG2351FS)

MSRP: $3,199.99

Sharp Smart 1.9 cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1969JS)

MSRP: $599.99

30 in. Radiant Slide-in Range (SSR3065JS)

MSRP: $2,799.99

24 in. Slide-In Smart Dishwasher (SDW6767HS) *Connected Design Magazine's Design + Tech Award Winner CES Picks Award Winner and Best of KBIS Winner )

MSRP: $1,149.99

) Sharp Built-In Single Wall Oven (SWA3062GS)

MSRP: $2,899.99

*Coming Soon | Sharp High-Speed Oven (SWA3099MS)

MSRP: $3,299

Simply Better Kitchen Vignette 2

Sharp French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (SJG2254FS)

MSRP: $4,199.99

MSRP: 30 in. Gas Slide-In Convection Range with Air Fry (SSG3065JS)

MSRP: $2,899.99

MSRP: Sharp 24 in. Slide-In Smart Dishwasher (SDW6888JS)

MSRP: $1,299.99

MSRP: Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SWB3085HS) * CES Picks Award Winner and Dealerscope Audience Award Winner

MSRP: $5,799.99

30 in. Wall Mount Chimney Range Hood (SHC3062FS)

MSRP: $899.99

Compact Kitchen Suite Vignette

24 in. Over-The-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1461GS)

MSRP: $649.99

MSRP: Sharp 24 in. Built-In Single Wall Oven (SWA2450GS)

MSRP: $2,199.99

MSRP: Sharp 24 in. Induction Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCH2443GB)

MSRP: $1,899.99

MSRP: Sharp Smart Combi Built-In Steam Oven (SSC2489GS)

MSRP: $3,199.99

MSRP: 24 in. 1.4 cu. ft. 900W Stainless Steel Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS) *TWICE VIP Award Winner

MSRP: $2,799.99

Compact Refrigerator & Dishwasher Vignette

Sharp 24 in. Bottom-Freezer Counter-Depth Refrigerator (SJB1255GS)

MSRP: $1,649.99

MSRP: Sharp 24 in. Slide-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher (SDW6757ES)

MSRP: $999.99

Kitchen Island Display

24 in. 1.4 cu. ft. 900W Stainless Steel Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS) *TWICE VIP Award Winner

MSRP: $2,799.99

MSRP: 24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel Smart Easy Wave Open Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2479JS)

MSRP: $1,899.99

MSRP: 24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel Smart Easy Wave Open Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2489ES)

MSRP: $1,899.99

MSRP: 24 in. Under the Counter Microwave Drawer Oven Pedestal (SKMD24U0ES)

MSRP: $999.99

MSRP: 24 in. Under the Counter Convection Microwave Drawer Oven Pedestal (SKCD24U0GS)

MSRP: $999.99

Radiant Rangetop Display

Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven ( STR3065HS ) *Dealerscope Audience Award Winner, TWICE VIP Award Winner, Dealerscope Impact Award Winner and Best of KBIS Winner; **Works with Alexa to be included when commercially available

MSRP: $3,199.99

) Magnetic Side Accessory Kit (SKRS00A7FS)

MSRP: $149.99

Cooktop Island Display

Sharp 30 in. Induction Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCH3043GB)

MSRP: $1,999.99

MSRP: Sharp 24 in. Induction Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCH2443GB)

MSRP: $1,899.99

MSRP: 30 in. Drop-In Radiant Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCR3042FB)

MSRP: $1,299.99

MSRP: 24 in. Drop-In Radiant Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCR2442FB)

MSRP: $1,299.99

MSRP: Magnetic Side Accessory Kit (SKRS00A7FS)

MSRP: $149.99

Microwave Oven Display – All Products Coming Soon

*Coming Soon | 0.9 cu. ft. Smart Convection Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (Model Number TBA)

MSRP: TBA

*Coming Soon | 1.1 cu. ft. Flatbed Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter, Stainless (SMC1174KS)

MSRP: TBA

*Coming Soon | 1.1 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (SMC1169KS)

MSRP: TBA

*Coming Soon | 1.4 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven, White (SMC1461KW)

MSRP: 149.99

*Coming Soon | 1.4 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter, Stainless (SMC1469KS)

MSRP: 189.99

*Coming Soon | 1.5 cu. ft. Convection Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (SMC1585KS)

MSRP: 779.99

*Coming Soon | 2.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter, Stainless (SMC2266KS)

MSRP: 229.99

Air Purifiers Around the Booth

Medium Room Sized Air Purifier, White (FPK50UW)

MSRP: $179.99

MSRP: Smart Extra-Large Sized Air Purifier, White (FXJ80UW)

MSRP: $499.99

MSRP: Smart Large Sized Air Purifier with Humidifier, White ( KCP70UW ) * Connected Design Magazine’s Design + Tech Award Winner

MSRP: $529.99

) MSRP: Smart Extra-Large Sized Air Purifier with Humidifier, White ( KCP110UW ) *NKBA Best of KBIS Winner

MSRP: $629.99

Triple Stack Merchandising Display

24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2440JS)

MSRP: $1,549.99

MSRP: 24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel Smart Easy Wave Open Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2479JS)

MSRP: $1,899.99

MSRP: 24 in. 1.4 cu. ft. 900W Stainless Steel Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS) *TWICE VIP Award Winner

MSRP: $2,799.99

MSRP: 24 in. Under the Counter Convection Microwave Drawer Oven Pedestal (SKCD24U0GS)

MSRP: $1,899.99

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

