Shiseido Americas selects Amperity to transform its first-party data strategy

Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands has been selected by beauty giant Shiseido Americas Corporation as the foundation of its first-party data strategy, to help create connected and personalised digital customer experiences across all of its brands.

As consumer shopping preferences and behaviors evolve, Shiseido Americas needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage multiple data sources across its various brands to advance its marketing goals. Shiseido Americas discovered that Amperity is the only platform that brings together data from all online and offline touchpoints, including pre-purchase, point-of-sale, and post-purchase customer care to create unified customer profiles.

“As an omnichannel retailer, we are laser-focused on understanding our customers and the channels they want to interact in, while ensuring we are delivering consistent customer experiences,” said Kristin Morseman, Senior Vice-President Americas Digital Transformation at Shiseido Americas. “With Amperity, we can unify and activate all of our customer data with the goal of creating a seamless omnichannel journey for our customers.”

Amperity’s patented, AI-powered identity resolution and unified customer profiles build a complete customer view enabling Shiseido Americas to target shoppers with affinity-based, personalised communications throughout their journey.

“The luxury beauty market is at the forefront of digital innovation, and they are finding unique ways of using data to gain a competitive edge in an omnichannel retail environment,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “By partnering with Amperity, Shiseido Americas now has the critical data foundation required to enable them to deliver real-time personalised customer experiences across in-store and digital worlds.”

To learn how other brands like Shiseido Americas are partnering with Amperity visit https://amperity.com/customers.