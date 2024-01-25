Short Term Vacation Rental Market 2024-2028 | Growing Tourism Industry And Increasing Popularity Of Short Term Rental Properties to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Short Term Vacation Rental Market is set for significant growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.32%, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is set to witness a substantial increase of USD 57.05 billion between 2023 and 2028, driven by the burgeoning tourism industry, the rise in popularity of short-term rental properties, and the advent of user-friendly mobile applications for accessing vacation rentals. Explore comprehensive market scenarios with historical data covering 2018 to 2022 and future projections for the period 2024 to 2028. Secure your FREE sample report now!

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers fuelling market growth, notably the expansion of the global tourism industry. The adoption of smart home technology in short-term vacation rental properties emerges as a pivotal trend. However, the challenge lies in maintaining consistency in providing quality vacation rental properties, posing a potential hurdle to market growth. A few leading companies such as Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., and others are strategically positioned to strengthen their market presence.

The report offers detailed analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on key factors and market dominance. Buy the full report to get detailed analysis of the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The market is set for substantial growth in the offline booking segment, was valued at USD 73.86 billion in 2018. Europe is projected to contribute 36% to the global market growth during the forecast period. This report delves into market segmentation based on Mode Of Booking, Management, and Region. The short-term vacation rental market is forecasted to witness remarkable expansion, fuelled by factors reshaping the travel landscape. Explore growth analysis by revenue at global, regional, and country levels.

Gain actionable insights to stay ahead in a dynamic market landscape. To delve into the dynamics of the short-term vacation rental market, claim your FREE sample report here.

The vacation rental market size is forecast to increase by USD 56.98 billion, at a CAGR of 5.12% between 2023 and 2028.

The Global Online Home Rental Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21.190 billion.

