Silicon Valley Engineering Council (SVEC-CA) Announces Dr. Ronjon Nag, PhD as 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame Awards Committee is honored to announce that Dr. Ronjon Nag will be formally inducted at the SVEC Engineers Banquet and Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. While this event is sold out, you can still sponsor our STEM Scholarship Awards.

Dr. Ronjon Nag is a renowned inventor, entrepreneur, and educator, an has founded and advised companies that have been sold to Motorola, RIM/BlackBerry, and Apple, pioneering speech and handwriting recognition, and mobile app stores. More recently, as Founder of R42 Group, he has been inventing and investing at the intersection of AI and medicine. His current focus is on using AI to solve the problem of aging.

In 2016, he became a Stanford Interdisciplinary Distinguished Careers Institute Fellow and teaches courses on AI, genes, ethics, longevity science, and venture capital. Ronjon is a Fellow and Trustee of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a Lifetime Member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and a Senior Member of the IEEE.

He has received the IET Mountbatten Medal, the Verizon Powerful Answers Award ($1 million prize), the 2021 IEEE-Santa Clara Valley Outstanding Engineer Award, and the 2023 COGX AI Lifetime Achievement Award. Ronjon received a PhD from Cambridge, an MS from MIT, a BSc from Birmingham University (UK) and was a Stanford Harkness Post-Doctoral Fellow.

2024 Banquet Keynote Speaker – Val Miftakhov is Founder and CEO of ZeroAvia

Topic: “How Aviation Can Save Itself from its Climate Dilemma”

STEM Scholarship Awards

The SVEC STEM Scholarship award recognizes young engineering and technology students for their dedication, focus, and commitment to engineering.

Keeper of the Flame Award

Winners of this award are teachers who have distinguished themselves by maintaining high standards of content in mathematics and science instruction.

About Us

The Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame celebrates the accomplishments of engineers and technical leaders who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to the Silicon Valley community. We have inducted 94 members over the past 34 years that include the most accomplished engineers and technologists in the world such as Bill Hewitt and David Packard, Steve Wozniak and Gordon Moore.

