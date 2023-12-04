Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 Attracts Record 66,000 Participants

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The eighth edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) came to a close on 17 November 2023, drawing a record 66,000 participants, up from 62,000 attendees in 2022. The Festival extended its global reach this year, with participants hailing from 150 countries and regions, an increase from the 115 countries represented in 2022, and attracted a line-up of over 970 speakers.

SFF 2023 highlights include:

More than 2,400 government and regulatory attendees across 530 central banks, regulatory institutions and other government organisations participated in the Regulation Zone .

. 56 sessions at the Technology Zone showcased advancements in Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies, as well as their practical applications in e-commerce and payments.

showcased advancements in Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies, as well as their practical applications in e-commerce and payments. At the new Founders Zone , Investor Office Hours provided a platform to match more than 200 investors with some 270 startup founders.

, Investor Office Hours provided a platform to match more than 200 investors with some 270 startup founders. Over 240 mentorship sessions held at the Talent Zone , complemented by collaborations with four Institutions of Higher Learning for certification programmes.

, complemented by collaborations with four Institutions of Higher Learning for certification programmes. The ESG Zone hosted the launch of MAS’ Gprnt digital platform – a culmination of Project Greenprint – which will serve as a baseline for all businesses to seamlessly report their ESG information moving forward.

hosted the launch of MAS’ Gprnt digital platform – a culmination of Project Greenprint – which will serve as a baseline for all businesses to seamlessly report their ESG information moving forward. The invite-only Elevandi Insights on 14 November attracted 1,500 participants and hosted 28 deep-dive roundtables focussed on charting a course for technology adoption in financial services in the year ahead. Key outcomes for each roundtable will be published by the first quarter of 2024[1].

[1] Subscribe to the newsletter at www.elevandi.io to receive news of the published outcomes.

The SFF organising team extends its deepest appreciation to all sponsors, speakers, partners, and attendees for making SFF 2023 a resounding success. Preparations are already underway for SFF 2024, which will be held from 6 to 8 November in 2024. Elevandi Insights, the curtain raiser to SFF 2024, will be held from 4 to 5 November.

About the Singapore FinTech Festival

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Elevandi and Constellar, in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). Since its inception in 2016, SFF has become the premier platform for the global FinTech community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the confluence of financial services, public policy, and technology.

About the Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is Singapore’s central bank and integrated financial regulator. As a central bank, MAS promotes sustained, non-inflationary economic growth through the conduct of monetary policy and close macroeconomic surveillance and analysis. It manages Singapore’s exchange rate, official foreign reserves, and liquidity in the banking sector. As an integrated financial supervisor, MAS fosters a sound financial services sector through its prudential oversight of all financial institutions in Singapore – banks, insurers, capital market intermediaries, financial advisors and financial market infrastructures. It is also responsible for well-functioning financial markets, sound conduct, and investor education. MAS also works with the financial industry to promote Singapore as a dynamic international financial centre. It facilitates the development of infrastructures, adoption of technology, and upgrading of skills in the financial industry.

About Elevandi

Elevandi is a not-for-profit organisation that engages with leaders from government, businesses, academia, and civil society to foster international collaborations with our members on innovation, application and adoption of technology.

Elevandi’s initiatives have convened over 420,000 people since 2016 through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research. SFF is the organisation’s flagship product; other known platforms under its wing include the Point Zero Forum, Elevandi Insights, Japan FinTech Festival, Global Financial Infrastructure Forum, Inclusive FinTech Forum, 3i Africa, Capital Meets Policy Dialogue and The Founders Peak with many more coming soon. To learn more please visit https://www.elevandi.io/

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating the innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About The Association of Banks in Singapore

ABS is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the banking community in Singapore. In doing so, ABS works closely with the relevant government authorities towards the development of a sound financial system in Singapore. Since its establishment in 1973, ABS has promoted a unifying voice on banking issues. It has brought its members closer together through various guidelines and banking practices as well as the support of projects of mutual benefit to face the challenges of the financial and banking community in Singapore. Today ABS has a membership of 155 local and foreign banks. More information on ABS is available at www.abs.org.sg.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-fintech-festival-2023-attracts-record-66-000-participants-302005283.html

SOURCE Elevandi; Monetary Authority of Singapore; Constellar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

