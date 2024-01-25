SiriusXM unveils exceptional lineup for first season of This Life of Mine with James Corden

New interview series will feature intimate conversations between Corden and a variety of guests at the top of their field, including Martin Scorsese, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Ford, Jeremy Renner, David Beckham, Billy Porter, Julianne Moore, Odell Beckham Jr.

Series will premiere February 1 exclusively on new SiriusXM channel Stars (ch. 109) and SiriusXM app

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ – Today, SiriusXM announced additional details for the launch of James Corden‘s new interview series This Life of Mine with James Corden. Premiering February 1, the show will be available exclusively on a new year-round SiriusXM channel, Stars (ch. 109), and on the SiriusXM app.

Watch a trailer for This Life of Mine with James Corden by clicking here .

Featuring in-depth, richly-produced conversations between Corden and a variety of prominent guests on the people, places, possessions, music, and memories that made them, This Life of Mine will tell the never-before-heard stories that shaped the people at the top of their field across film & television, sports, fashion, music, theater, business, and more.

An initial slate of guests includes Martin Scorsese, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Ford, Jeremy Renner, David Beckham, Billy Porter, Julianne Moore, Odell Beckham Jr., and more.

This Life of Mine with James Corden will premiere on SiriusXM’s newest 24/7 channel Stars, available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 109 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app. Stars, which will also launch on February 1, will feature some of the best lifestyle and entertainment programming across SiriusXM, including The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Literally! with Rob Lowe, Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer, Ask Iliza Anything with Iliza Shlesinger, and much more. Listeners can tune in to hear deep dive conversations with some of their favourite musicians, actors, comedians, athletes, and more.

Beginning February 1, new episodes of This Life of Mine with James Corden will air Thursdays at 5pm ET on Stars (SiriusXM ch. 109), and be available on the SiriusXM app.

About James Corden

James Corden is an Emmy Award winning host, writer, producer, and actor; a Tony Award winning and Golden Globe nominated actor; and a multiple BAFTA Award winner.

Corden recently starred in and executive-produced Jez Butterworth’s television series, MAMMALS opposite Sally Hawkins. The series, which was hailed as “absolutely sensational” by the Sunday Times Magazine, premiered in 2022 and is available globally on Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Corden wrapped his eight-year run as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW, which premiered on CBS in March 2015. The show garnered Corden four Emmy Award wins and an additional twenty-three Emmy Award nominations. In 2019, Corden was the most Emmy nominated performer/producer/writer, totaling seven nominations that year. Additionally, THE LATE LATE SHOW won two Critics Choice Awards and received two nominations for “Best Talk Show,” and was nominated for both the Writers Guild and Producers Guild Awards. THE LATE LATE SHOW also set records in the digital space, boasting five of the ten most watched late-night clips currently available online – including Carpool Karaoke with Adele, One Direction, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Sia.

Corden is the co-creator and executive producer of CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES for Apple TV+. The series won five consecutive Emmy Awards and is currently nominated for 2023. The series also won three Producers Guild Awards, a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award and was nominated for a Writers Guild Award. Additionally, he served as executive producer of DROP THE MIC which aired on TBS.

THE 70th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, hosted by Corden in 2016, drew 8.7 million viewers, the highest viewership in 15 years and garnered him an Emmy Award and additional nomination for writing. In 2019, he returned to host THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS and was Emmy nominated for “Outstanding Variety Special (Live).” Additionally, Corden hosted the 59th and 60th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS and received an Emmy nomination in 2018. Corden also won two Emmy Awards for the Snapshot series, JAMES CORDEN’S NEXT JAMES CORDEN and he received an Emmy nomination for hosting THE WORLD’S BEST.

On stage, Corden starred in the acclaimed, ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS for which he won the 2012 Tony Award for “Best Leading Actor in a Play.” He first performed the play at The National Theatre in London prior to making its debut on Broadway. Previously, Corden starred as “Timms” in THE HISTORY BOYS on Broadway and in the 2016 feature film adaptation – all directed by Nicholas Hytner.

In film, Corden starred in Ryan Murphy’s THE PROM, opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.” The film was nominated for the 2021 Golden Globe for “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” and the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Film – Wide Release.” Corden’s other feature credits include: Rob Marshall’s Golden Globe nominated, INTO THE WOODS opposite Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt; Gary Ross’ OCEANS 8 alongside Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Awkafina; Ben Falcone’s SUPERINTELLIGENCE opposite Melissa McCarthy; John Carney’s BEGIN AGAIN with Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo; CINDERELLA (which he co-wrote and produced); THE THREE MUSKETEERS; GULLIVER’S TRAVELS; HOW TO LOSE FRIENDS AND ALIENATE PEOPLE with Jeff Bridges; and lent his voice to PETER RABBIT, PETER RABBIT 2, TROLLS, TROLLS WORLD TOUR and SMALLFOOT.

Well known for starring as ‘Smithy’ in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy series GAVIN AND STACEY, which he co-created and co-wrote with Ruth Jones, Corden, he won the BAFTA Television Award for “Best Male Comedy Performance,” the British Comedy Award for “Best Male Comedy Performer” and the series received the British Comedy Award for “Best TV Comedy” as well as the National Television Award for “Most Popular Comedy Programme.” In 2019, Corden co-wrote and starred in the GAVIN & STACEY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL which premiered on Christmas Day and was watched by 11.6 million people, breaking the show’s own viewership records, making it the highest watched holiday special in over a decade, and garnering him the 2020 BAFTA TV Award for “Must See Moment.”

In the UK, Corden hosted the BAFTA Award winning UK sports-themed comedy game show, A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. Additionally, he starred in, produced, and wrote the BAFTA nominated comedy thriller THE WRONG MANS for the BBC and was awarded the Royal Television Society Award for “Comedy Writer of the Year.” Other notable roles in the UK include FAT FRIENDS (garnering him a nomination for the 2000 Royal Television Society Award for “Network Newcomer On Screen”); and a recurring role in the popular BBC science fiction series DOCTOR WHO as ‘Craig Owens’, the Doctor’s roommate.

Corden served as host for the Brit Awards, the biggest event in the British music industry, from 2010 to 2014. Over the course of his career, Corden has been awarded the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Award for “Comedy Writer of the Year;” the South Bank Show Award for Comedy; the TRIC Award for “Best Comedy;” the National Television Award for “Best Comedy;” and the 2015 BAFTA Britannia Award for “British Artist of the Year.”

Corden was awarded with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to drama at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country’s leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

