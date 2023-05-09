"Smart Agility Programme Making The Wave In Serving SMEs Through Ever-Evolving Subscription Model Whilst Generating Value For Subscribed Unit Of PC/ Laptop"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Linear Channel Sdn Bhd; the homegrown brand in smart computing subscription model has once again took momentous leap in launching Smart Agility Programme on 9th May 2023 at the headquarter located in Wisma Trax. The significant milestone reflected the company strengths and scalable resources in serving SMEs through subscription model; the proven model in reducing OPEX over the long run whilst generating extensive value for the subscribed units of PC/ laptop.

The mastermind behind Smart Agility Programme, Mr Joshua Chin delivered his Welcome Speech followed by a short presentation of the ever-evolving smart computing subscription solution hereinafter referred to “Smart Agility Programme”.

Three MOUs were inked between Linear Channel Sdn Bhd with FSBM I-Design Sdn Bhd, Offix Business Centre Sdn Bhd and DM Solution Venture Sdn Bhd. The signing marked the collaboration for Smart Agility Programme.

As the CSR catalyst in serving the B40 families, Linear Channel Sdn Bhd has previously launched Sambong Future as part of the initiatives to provide laptop to B40 kids. The Co-Founder, Ms. Kathleen Tham accompanied by Mr. Joshua Chin presented the Token Of Appreciation to YBhg. Datin Paduka Hajah Khatijah Binti Sulieman who was representing Selangor Welfare Council.

All valuable guests had the privilege to tour the HQ following the Press Conference which was held at the CEO office. The compelling ceremony marked the symbolic positioning of Linear Channel Sdn Bhd in the market.

About Linear Channel Sdn Bhd:

Linear Channel has been in the computer refurbishment business since 1999. The Company awarded as Microsoft 1st Authorized Refurbisher in Malaysia and expanded its business model from traditional buy and sell into a Subscription Model in 2020. With its brand name Smart Rental, the company was first introduced to the market based on a Haas (Hardware-as-a-Service) service provision model (integrated Credit, Services, Exchange into monthly subscription service). Smart Rental is also developing a digital engineer platform which will accelerate the maintenance service nationwide along with Smart Centres development across the country with its first outlet in Mid Valley in Year 2022. Smart Rental successfully raised RM4.6 million and RM1.33 million via MyStartr ECF platform in 2021 and 2020. This project was facilitated by Malaysia’s leading equity crowdfunding (ECF) platform, MyStartr, which was approved by the Securities Commission (SC) for the Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MYCIF).

About Smart Rental:

Smart Rental is run by Linear Channel Sdn. Bhd. A company that started out by refurbishing and reselling second-hand PCs under the brand name BuyNow. To date, it has sold over 100,000 refurbished PCs through a network of 200+ distributors, with the collaboration of 12 banks offering easy payment plans. The Company diversified into the short-term PC rental market around 2010 and HaaS solutions for PCs in 2019. Smart Rental provides 12 or 24-months PC subscription packages at different price points encompassing the following services: the right to use the PC, regular maintenance visits and software upgrades, repairs and exchanges, and free PC model upgrades upon contract renewal. On average, Smart Rental customers save 37% on the PC purchase price and 55% on maintenance and services.

Smart Rental’s business model has been validated by multiple panels of business experts at the 2019 Create@Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest, where it won recognition as one of the Top 10 best proposals; Pitch@Selangor 2019, where it achieved the same result; and the 2020 Golden Bull Awards, where it was the proud recipient of an Emerging SMEs Award. Following another prestigious recognition The Lang Titan Award for The Best Use Of Technology. Smart Rental stands out by catering to businesses and consumers of all backgrounds, in contrast to peers offering similar solutions that mostly serve large companies and government agencies with generous IT budgets. As robust PC demand from 2020 (growth of 12.9%) spills over into 2021 (estimated growth of 18.2%) due to the pandemic-induced shift to WFH, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on demand from B40 consumers and SMEs requiring reliable PC access on a budget.

