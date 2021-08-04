Snag yourself a VPN subscription on sale this weekend

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

If you’re looking for a sign to invest in your internet security, this is it: The below VPN subscriptions of every shape and size are on sale for an extra 30% off for a limited time.

Regardless of which deal you choose, you’ll be able to enjoy safe, secure browsing and streaming. As of July 31, be sure to enter the code ANNUAL30 at checkout to score the lowest price on the VPN of your choice.

Shield your browsing activity on up to 10 different devices with FastestVPN’s 256-bit AES encryption. With the code ANNUAL30, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $17.49 ($1,200 value).

Credit: FastestVPN

Although its price recently dropped to $39.99, you can get a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN for just $27.99 using the code ANNUAL30.

Credit: Ivacy

With over 1,200 servers and unlimited data, you can sidestep geo-restrictions and browse with confidence. Get two years of SurfShark VPN for just $39.89 (regularly $290) with the coupon code ANNUAL30.

Credit: surfshark

If you’re looking for a straightforward VPN, BulletVPN gets right to the point. You can use it on six devices at once and enjoy unlimited data bandwidth and server switching, 256-bit AES encryption, a strict no-logging policy, and the ability to connect to over 100 servers across 51 countries. While it was recently discounted to $38.99, you can snag a lifetime subscription for even less — just $27.29 — when you use the code ANNUAL30.

Credit: Bulletvpn

With the code ANNUAL30, you can get a lifetime subscription to Disconnect VPN’s premium version for only $13.99 ($300 value).

Credit: disconnect

With over 125 gateways available in over 45 countries, SlickVPN lets you browse with anonymity no matter where you are in the world. Whether you travel often or work in public spaces, the bank-grade 256-bit encryption, unlimited bandwidth, and unlimited P2P traffic will keep you protected and productive. While it’s valued at $1,200, you can snag a lifetime subscription for only $13.99 with the coupon code ANNUAL30.

Credit: slickVPN

Highly regarded as one of the top VPNs around, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited has a lot going for it. There are no speed or bandwidth limits, over 400 servers in more than 80 locations globally, military-grade 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, a zero-logging policy, and more. You can get a lifetime subscription for five devices on sale for just $27.99 (regularly $199) when you enter the code ANNUAL30.

Credit: Keepsolid

VPN.asia is definitely a fan favorite. With a single click, you can protect yourself on the web with 256-bit encrypted tunnels that shield you from hackers, trackers, malware, and more. Get a 10-year subscription for only $55.99 ($1,080 value) using the coupon code ANNUAL30.

Credit: VPN.asia

NordVPN is one of the most trusted VPNs around. For a limited time, you can snag a two-year subscription and a $10 store credit for only $62.30 (regularly $286) when you enter the code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Credit: NordVPN

With this VPN, you can surf the internet on 10 devices simultaneously with unlimited bandwidth, an advanced firewall, SOCKS5 proxy, and more. For a limited time, you can get a two-year subscription and a $15 store credit for just $48.97 (regularly $268) with the coupon code ANNUAL30.