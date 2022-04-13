Social Media Advertising Market Worth $262.62 Billion by 2028 – Million Insights

FELTON, Calif. , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global social media advertising market size is expected to reach USD 262.62 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of digital advertising tools among various industries in recent years to offer information about their companies and products is accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of social media advertisement across emerging economies is driving the market. Moreover, technological developments in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customers, which has led to significant market growth.

Social Media Advertising Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of internet users in this region.

held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of internet users in this region. The mobile platform segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising number of smartphone users across the globe.

The retail industry vertical segment held the largest revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2020 due to the growing popularity of social media advertisement.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increased spending on social media advertising.

Social Media Advertising Market Growth & Trends

Social media advertising is rapidly gaining popularity owing to its effectiveness and high customer engagement. Furthermore, a lockdown situation was observed during the COVID 19 pandemic and the market witnessed a slight decline as many advertisers slashed marketing budgets or paused advertising spending for a shorter period. The increasing spending on digital advertising after the ease of several restrictions is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The mobile platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of smartphones users, coupled with the rising internet penetration rate across the globe, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, rising investment in developing social media advertising in mobile by various advertisers due to high engagement of customers is driving the market.

The consumer goods industry vertical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising popularity of social media platforms for promoting the brand and building product awareness is driving the market. Moreover, the growing sale of consumer goods through social media advertising is expected to accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, approximately, over 50% of the global population is on social media, which implies the growth in the market over the forecast period. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. Technological advancements in augmented reality and virtual reality are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapidly growing number of internet users across the region is up surging the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments associated with digital advertising, especially in social media advisement, are expected to drive the market in this region.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, “Social Media Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Desktop, Mobile), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Consumer Goods), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028“, published by Million Insights.

Social Media Advertising Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global social media advertising market on the basis of platform, industry vertical, and region:

Social Media Advertising Market – Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Social Media Advertising Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Automotive

Financial Services

Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Others

Social Media Advertising Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Social Media Advertising Market

Facebook, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Moovly Media Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Holdings Limited Weibo Corporation

Baidu Tieba

Kakao

Pinterest

Snapchat

Browse more Research Reports published by Million Insights

Banner Advertising Market – The global banner advertising market size is expected to reach USD 87.14 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of digital advertisement across emerging economies is accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customer, thereby boosting the market growth.

The global banner advertising market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of digital advertisement across emerging economies is accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customer, thereby boosting the market growth. Search Advertising Market – The global search advertising market size is expected to reach USD 318.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing popularity of digital advertising tools among various industries in recent years to offer information about their company and products is expected to accelerate the market growth. The growing adoption of paid search advertisements across the emerging economies is accelerating market growth over the last few years. Moreover, technological developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have allowed to delivery of customized advertising content to the customer, this has led to significant growth of the market.

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-media-advertising-market-worth-262-62-billion-by-2028—million-insights-301524837.html

SOURCE Million Insights