Social Networking Market size to grow by USD 163.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased internet penetration to boost the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global social networking market size is estimated to increase by USD 163.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Increased Internet penetration is the major factor that drives the growth of the global social networking market. Social networks have witnessed a huge growth in demand over the years because of a variety of factors, such as increased Internet penetration. Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp are the most popular social networks worldwide, which represents a significant and sustained increase in demand for social networking platforms. Additionally, as the Internet becomes more pervasive, social networking platforms are creating more diverse and active communities. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Social networking market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global social networking market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer social networking in the market are Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., LinkedIn Corp., MediaLab.Ai, Meetup, Meta Platforms Inc., Myspace LLC, Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc., Quora Inc., Reddit Inc., Snap Inc., Telegram Group Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Yelp Inc., and Z Holdings Group and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings –

Alphabet Inc. – The company offers social media platform to share videos, add comments, likes, dislikes, and add short reels through its subsidiary called YouTube.

The company offers social media platform to share videos, add comments, likes, dislikes, and add short reels through its subsidiary called YouTube. Automattic Inc. – The company offers social networking app called Tumblr to share GIFs, fan art, and general conversations.

ByteDance Ltd. – The company offers social networking services through user-submitted short videos, which can range in duration from 3 seconds to 10 minutes under its subsidiary called TikTok.

Social Networking Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This social networking market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (advertising, in-app purchase, and paid apps), distribution channel (Google and Apple), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the advertising segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In 2022, the segment accounted for the biggest market share compared with the other segments. Social media advertising is the practice of using social media to connect with the target audience. Social media apps facilitate highly tailored advertising campaigns on social networking sites. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global social networking market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global social networking market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the world’s largest social networking companies, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, among others, these companies dominate the social networking landscape in the region, with millions of active users across the region. The increasing trend in the United States is the launch of technologically advanced video reel-based apps with video editing support features. Additionally, nowadays, the increased use of social networks by businesses for marketing purposes is expected to fuel the growth of the social networking market in the region.

Social Networking Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

Increased Internet penetration is the major factor that drives the growth of the global social networking market.

Social networks have witnessed a huge increase in demand over the years due to a variety of factors, such as increased Internet Penetration.

Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp are the most popular social networks worldwide, representing a significant and sustained increase in demand for social networking platforms.

One of the most important effects of the growing Internet penetration of social networks is the growing user base of these platforms.

Additionally, as the Internet becomes more pervasive, social networking platforms are creating more diverse and active communities.

As more and more people have access to the Internet, users can connect with others who share similar interests and values regardless of their geographical location.

Key Trends –

Social media advertisements gaining traction is an emerging trend in the global social networking market growth.

The prevalence of social media means that businesses can reach large numbers of users through social media advertising and social media advertising is highly effective as social media platforms offer advanced targeting options.

This allows businesses to reach specific audiences based on characteristics like their demographics, interests, and behaviors, which means businesses are more likely to create relevant ads that are clickable and convert to sales.

Hence, such trends influence growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Privacy concerns are obstructing the global social networking market growth during the forecast period.

Social media platforms are often criticized to collect and share data from users without their knowledge or consent.

So many users are concerned that their personal information may be compromised, leading to identity theft and other cybercrime.

We often collect large amounts of personal data from our users and the data may be used for targeted advertising or sold to third-party companies, raising concerns about user privacy and data security.

Social networks use tracking technologies like cookies and device IDs to monitor your online activity across multiple websites and devices.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Social Networking Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the social networking market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the social networking market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the social networking market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the social networking market vendors

Related Reports:

The social media analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,260.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management, and public safety and law enforcement), end-user (retail, government, media and entertainment, travel, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing use of social media analytics to improve brand loyalty is notably driving market growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market size is expected to increase by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market segmentation by application (predictive risk management, consumer experience management, and sales and marketing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market growth.

Social Networking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., LinkedIn Corp., MediaLab.Ai, Meetup, Meta Platforms Inc., Myspace LLC, Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc., Quora Inc., Reddit Inc., Snap Inc., Telegram Group Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Yelp Inc., and Z Holdings Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

