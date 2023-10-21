Sold-out return of Charitable Impact's TechPong showcases Vancouver's spirit of generosity

Record-setting event sponsorship revives uniquely impactful ping-pong tournament and party

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – After a three-year hiatus, TechPong‘s boisterous return yesterday evening proved that the spirit of generosity is stronger than ever within Vancouver’s tech and business communities.

With more than a thousand people in attendance and a record-setting 30 event sponsors, the fundraising ping-pong tournament and party hosted by Charitable Impact provided an inspiring example of the business community rallying to revive a uniquely impactful Vancouver tradition amid the global tech downturn.

In a tournament first, three companies – Microsoft, Transoft, and Black & White Zebra – all registered multiple teams, with each raising more than the $2,000 minimum required to enter. “It was great to see the Vancouver tech community join together for the return of TechPong, and support so many amazing causes,” said Pamela Saunders, Director of Communications at Microsoft Vancouver. “On behalf of our teams and the Microsofties who came out to cheer them on, congratulations to everyone who picked up a paddle, made a donation or put in tremendous effort to make it all happen – we’ll see you again next year!”

Special guests in 2023 including the Honourable Brenda Bailey, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation; Vancouver Canucks legends Stan Smyl and Darcy Rota, who attended on behalf of former teammate and friend Mark Kirton, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, aka Lou Gherig’s disease); and musical guest Robb Nash of The Robb Nash Project, who gave away one of his guitars as a raffle prize.

TechPong’s eight installments have now raised a grand total of more than $427,000, with additional donations expected in the coming days. Minister Bailey described this accomplishment as “an inspiring example of the B.C. tech sector’s tireless commitment to supporting the community, passion for making the world a better place, and enthusiasm for building productive business relationships.”

Charitable Impact took charge of the event by providing fundraising inspiration, ideas and support to participating teams, with all donations processed through its online platform. In another TechPong first, attendees were able to donate to ping-pong teams’ fundraising campaigns by scanning QR codes. To further amplify giving, Charitable Impact used its platform to provide 20 charitable dollars to every TechPong attendee, and 2,000 charitable dollars to the singles and doubles tournament winners from Microsoft. Prizes such as a signed Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks jersey, meanwhile, provided valuable incentives to donate to causes such as ALS Superfund and Operation Overcome.

“There is always so much going on in our own lives, in our communities, and around the world. What can we do to shape that world? At Charitable Impact, we believe people can make a real impact on the causes that matter most to them by engaging some of their time and/or money to create that change,” said Founder and CEO John Bromley. “Being a part of TechPong is a fun way to help people and companies give back to causes they care about. Our entire team is excited to help enable giving through this event, and to create a model for other events that can easily make giving back part of their outcomes.”

Like bank accounts for charitable giving, Charitable Impact’s online Impact Accounts enable anyone to make donations, receive immediate tax receipts, and then allocate funds to the charities of their choice whenever they are ready. To qualify for the ping-pong tournament, for example, teams used their Impact Accounts to raise funds for a wide range of charities including the Coast Mental Health Foundation, Take A Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation, the Learning Disabilities Society Of Greater Vancouver, and Red Cross efforts in the Middle East. For those teams that didn’t know which causes to support, the accounts give them the time and space they need to create exactly the kind of change they want to see in the world.

TechPong’s 2023 sponsors also displayed remarkable generosity, with the list including BC Tech, BCBusiness, Business in Vancouver, Canaccord Genuity, Colliers, Cologix, Columbia Business Systems, Creator.co, Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company, Fresh Prep, Georgia Straight, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Infogain, Innovate BC, Jelly Marketing, Lavish Liquid, Loungeworks, Lucky’s Doughnuts, MNP, Niche Wine Co, North Shore Table Tennis Club, Portland Craft, Presto Entertainment, Rival Technologies, Secret Weapon Sports, Switchboard PR, Techcouver, Transoft Solutions, and Vancouver Tech Journal.

“TechPong, a Vancouver tradition, mirrors the vibrant evolution and pioneering energy of B.C.’s tech scene,” said Dan Brodie, Chief Operating Officer at Charitable Impact. “In the face of the challenges from the past three years, when companies embraced remote work, TechPong has become even more of a catalyst for fostering and redeveloping connections while nurturing a strong sense of community and giving back within the business sector.”

