SPH Engineering Announced 22 Winners of the 4th International Drone Show Competition Lighting up Las Vegas Sky with 400 Drones

RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SPH Engineering proudly announced the exceptional results of the 4th International Drone Show Competition , showcasing an impressive array of talent and creativity from participants across 24 countries with 105 applications in 8 diverse categories — the competition demonstrates the growth and innovation in the drone show industry. The results were unveiled at the Live Design International Trade Show (LDI), featuring a collaborative drone show with Sky Elements Drones, that illuminated Las Vegas sky with 400 drones, letting the whole city know about 22 outstanding winners.

“The results of the 4th International Drone Show Competition are exceptional, and we are proud, for the first time, to bridge the online competition to an offline celebration of the winners. We’ve received an overwhelming number of amazing projects, signaling a flourishing industry. The drone show industry is evolving rapidly thanks to the increasing number of talented providers and animators contributing to the sector’s growth. The caliber of entries led to the expansion of recognition to include 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places across all categories. We are committed to continuous expansion of the Drone Show Competition with industry growth, and can’t wait to start work on next year’s activities,” shared Alexander Levandovskiy, Head of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering.

To commemorate the winners’ achievements, the crowning event took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the LDI 2023 Expo. SPH Engineering hosted an Award Ceremony, an exclusive gathering that recognized and honored the brilliance of the competition winners. The celebration reached new heights with a stunning Drone Show, masterfully orchestrated by Sky Elements, where 400 drones painted the Vegas sky with symbols of victory and glory. The captivating display even featured a trophy and drones elegantly held in the winner’s hand, creating a visual spectacle of triumph and pride. In addition to the mesmerizing drone show, a unique element was introduced – a QR code embedded within the display, guiding viewers to an online page showcasing the winning projects.

Along with the recognition, the winner of the most captivating animation will have the opportunity to present the drone show choreography at the International Drone Show Festival in Spain in 2024. Additionally, winners of the best show categories will receive the valuable prizes.

See the Competition results on the website !

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295642/SPH_Engineering.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sph-engineering-announced-22-winners-of-the-4th-international-drone-show-competition-lighting-up-las-vegas-sky-with-400-drones-302011531.html

SOURCE SPH Engineering

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

