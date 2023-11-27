Spotting Scope Market to grow by USD 227.53 million from 2023 to 2028; Rising interest in outdoor activities to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The spotting scope market is expected to grow by USD 227.53 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (civil, defense, and law enforcement), type (straight body spotting scope and angled body spotting scope), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rising interest in outdoor activities is a key factor driving market growth. The fastest-growing outdoor activities in the world are bird watching and wildlife observation. Many people have become fascinated with nature and are searching for high-quality cameras, like spot scopes, to improve their experience. Furthermore, outdoor activities and nature-based tourism are supported by the growing travel and tourism industry, including an emerging ecotourism sector.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the spotting scope market: Athlon Optics, Barride Optics Co. Ltd., Bresser GmbH, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Celestron Acquisition LLC, Enjo Sports Inc., Foreseen Optics Instrument Co. Ltd., Hawke Optics Ltd., Konus italia Group S.p.a., Kowa Co. Ltd., Leica Camera AG, Leupold and Stevens Inc., Meopta Optica S.R.O, Nikon Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Swarovski AG, Vanguard World LLC, Vista Outdoor Inc., Vortex Optics, and Wetzlar Network

Spotting Scope Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.42% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Increased demand for a multifunctional spotting scope is a major trend in the market.

To increase awareness and attract more clients, market participants are focused on innovative technologies to raise the customer base and demand for their products.

Furthermore, market players are assisting in introducing innovative concepts that focus on functionalities, convenience, and quality by using upgraded technologies for the production and design of products.

Significant Challenge

The presence of counterfeit spotting scopes is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The presence of counterfeit products can lead to market confusion, and it is difficult for consumers to distinguish between real and fake spotting scopes.

Customers who purchase counterfeit products may have negative experiences and associate these experiences with real brands.

In addition, there can be risks to the supply chain if counterfeit products appear on the market.

Keg Segments:

The civil segment will account for a major share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the use of spotting scopes has increased, from being used only to detect areas such as filming. Since camera lenses are so expensive, hobbyist photographers have begun to accept the use of comparatively cheaper spotting scopes using a combination adapter for DSLR or phone cameras because they can be used at much lower costs.

Spotting Scope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 227.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

