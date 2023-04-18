Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Ben Allanson Director, Investor Relations and Announces May Investor Conference Schedule

Management will attend conferences hosted by Needham, J.P. Morgan, B. Riley Securities
NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of Ben Allanson as Director, Investor Relations. Allanson joins Stagwell from Genesys, where he built a comprehensive investor relations function, and brings a decade of experience in the financial services industry, having started his career in Equity Sales at Citi. Allanson holds a BA in Political Science & Classics from Stanford and an MBA from NYU. He also serves as the primary lecturer for Stanford’s “Introduction to Finance” course at their off-campus program in New York.
Additionally, Stagwell announced it will attend three investor conferences throughout May 2023, including:
- 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference – Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will join a fireside chat on May 17 at 2:15 PM ET and is available for 1×1 investor meetings.
- J.P. Morgan Annual TMT Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will join a fireside chat on May 22 at 1:50 PM ET and is available for 1×1 investor meetings.
- B. Riley Institutional Investors Conference – Penn will join a fireside chat on May 24 and is available for 1×1 investor meetings.
For more information on each conference, and to schedule 1×1 investor meetings, please be in touch with your representative at the organizing company. Visit https://stgw.io/InvestorEvents to view upcoming programming from Stagwell.
