Stay cool (and save money) with a Nest smart thermostat on sale

SAVE $29.01: Normally $249, the stainless steel Google Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale on Amazon for only $219.99 as of May 13 — a 12% savings.

A friendly reminder as we gear up for another Hot Girl Summer: The U.S. Department of Energy says you can save as much as 10% annually on heating and cooling just by turning down your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day. With the average American’s electricity bill coming in around $115 a month — a good third of which stems from heating and cooling costs — that can add up to a ton of savings if you commit to a strict schedule.

Of course, most of us have better things to do with our time than micromanage a thermostat, even if you’re still working from home. That’s why we recommend picking up a smart thermostat that takes matters into its own metaphorical hands with automatic temperature adjustments and regulation. (Yes, they’re pricier than traditional thermostats upfront, but they basically pay for themselves in the long run by maximizing your energy savings. Plus, the “set it and forget it” aspect is super convenient for busy households.)

Google’s sleek Nest Learning Thermostat is a step above most models with AI. We spotted the stainless steel version on sale on Amazon for just $219.99 as of May 13 — that’s almost $30 off its usual retail price of $249.

First introduced way back in 2015, this bad boy is currently the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s “Home Programmable Thermostat” category, earning rave reviews for its ease of use, ease of installation, and Alexa integration. (It works with the Google Assistant, too, FWIW.) It probably doesn’t hurt that it’s also capable of turning itself down when you’re not home — that tool’s called Home/Away Assist — and monitoring your HVAC system for any potential issues.

Be sure to install the Nest app as soon as you get yours up and running — that’ll allow you to control the device remotely and pull up Energy History reports.

