Stay warm with this infrared heater that uses up to 30% less energy

TL;DR: As of Jan. 19, the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater is on sale for 20% off, so you can get it for $479.20 instead of $599.

If you’re going to add a heater to your home, there are a lot of things to take into account. Whether you always forget to shut yours off, have a pet or child who always knocks things over, or just want to find an option that won’t run up your energy bill, this smart heater from SOLUS gives you a warmer space and a little more peace of mind in the winter.

The SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater is a flat, sleek, and innovative contraption that attaches right to your wall with the included mount. The heater itself weighs less than 10 pounds and is under half an inch thick, so it adds a modern look to your home without sticking out or being bulky. It also won’t take up any floor space, which is huge. There’s no cost to install it and no professional needed to come over and set it up for your home. All you have to do is plug it in and you can have it up and running in just a few steps by using your mobile phone.

With the SOLUS + Smart Home App, you can check-in and see exactly what your heater is doing. You can schedule the heater to turn on or off, monitor how much money it has cost you to run it in real-time, and even set up zonal heating. But because this heater is so efficient, you’ll actually end up using up to 30% less energy each month than with a traditional electric heater.

See how easy it is to install the SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater in your home:

This energy-saving, space-saving heater retails for $599. But for a limited time, you can shave 20% off of its regular price and take it home for just $479.20.

