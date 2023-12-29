STELLAR Broadband Finishes Strong in 2023

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — STELLAR Broadband, a distinguished leader in fiber internet and technology services catering to multi-family communities across the Great Lakes region, proudly announces a stellar year of accomplishments in delivering world-class property technologies and residential solutions across the state of Michigan.

With an expansive fiber network spanning six state-of-the-art data centers, STELLAR Broadband has solidified its position by offering a comprehensive suite of technologies, including fiber broadband, door access systems, phones, video surveillance, and building management services to a vast network of 151 multi-family and student housing communities comprising 13,131 units, as well as serving 265 commercial businesses. In the past year alone, STELLAR Broadband has executed significant upgrades in 16 communities and has been actively engaged in the design and installation phases of 18 new communities.

“As we enter our 24th year, STELLAR continues to expand its portfolio, expanding relationships within an ever-growing network of real estate owners, developers, architects, owners’ representatives, construction management firms, property management firms, and, most importantly, the residents who benefit from the unparalleled technological experiences we deliver. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who have entrusted us with their confidence throughout this year and over the past remarkable 23 years! Wishing everyone a Happy 2024!” remarked Bill Knapp, Vice President of STELLAR Broadband.

Hunter Pasteur ; Soave Enterprises; The Christman Company; DACCORD; Gillespie Group; Rockford Construction; Sachse Construction; Bosgraaf Homes; CopperRock Construction, Inc.; KMG Prestige, Inc.; Friedman Real Estate; M. Shapiro Real Estate Group; Wolverine Building Group; Honor Construction & Development; DTN Management; Victory Development Group; WestPac Communities; Neumann/Smith Architecture; Factory Yards; Concept Design Studio; United Electrical Contractors, Inc.; Frank Rewold & Sons Inc.

About STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband, founded in 2001 as Spartan Net, is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 139 communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet. Today, STELLAR Broadband provides a full portfolio of technologies and technology services for multi-family and student housing developments. STELLAR services consist of structured wiring consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television services, and various Internet of Things solutions for communities. To learn more, visit www.stellarbb.com

