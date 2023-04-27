Storable, the world's leading provider of self-storage technology, partners with Zinnov for its first Asia Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Storable, the world’s leading provider of self-storage technology, has set up its first Asia GCC in Hyderabad, India. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Storable offers management software, websites, access control, insurance, payment processing, and the internet’s largest marketplace for renting self-storage units.

Storable products power the self-storage industry, which has continued to grow in recent years, driven by factors such as urbanization, downsizing, and the rise of e-Commerce. Today, the industry’s annual revenue is estimated at USD 29 Bn in 2023 for the US.

Storable’s globalization efforts are integral to its growth strategy, which involves increasing its engineering capacity to continually innovate and enhance its product offerings. The company’s roadmap for product development and release is a crucial component of its overall vision, with a faster time to market being a key factor in achieving success. A strong engineering team is vital to realizing this objective.

Storable India leads the company’s globalization efforts. This center will focus on developing automation technologies for payments, insurance, access control, and facility management. By leveraging the expertise of its talented engineers in India, Storable aims to streamline its operations and offer innovative solutions to its customers.

Chuck Gordon, CEO, Storable, said, “The great thing about working at Storable India is you get to build products and features that make a difference to tens of thousands of storage employees across the United States and millions of people who rent storage units every day.” Gordon continued, “The Storable Platform is the storage industry’s most comprehensive and powerful suite of technology. Our team in Hyderabad will be instrumental in our efforts to stay on the leading-edge for innovation.”

The key focus for Storable India is accelerating value to its customers. Charles Marriott, President, Storable, said, “Our expansion to India is so exciting. By tapping into the immense talent in Hyderabad, we’ll be able to get new and enhanced features to our customers more quickly.”

Storable partnered with Zinnov, a specialized global management consulting firm, that supports Fortune 500 companies in establishing world-class technology centers and managing high-impact global teams, to deliver accelerated time-to-value outcomes from India.

Nilesh Thakker , Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, “Hyderabad’s unique combination of skilled tech talent, global exposure, cultural openness, and proactive government involvement makes it an increasingly sought-after destination for GCC setups. Today, the city accounts for 13% of India’s total installed GCC talent, has over 12% of all the GCCs in India, and that number is steadily increasing. Storable is positioning itself to remain at the forefront of the self-storage industry and meet the evolving needs of its customer base. It is effectively leveraging the India talent story to establish a strong engineering team in India. We are excited to be working with them on this journey.”

About Storable

Based in Austin, Texas, Storable is the world’s leading provider of self-storage technology. The business exists to help storage operators do more using their fully-integrated suite of products. Offering management software, websites, access control, insurance, payment processing and the internet’s largest marketplace for renting self-storage units, Storable products power the storage industry. Backed by decades of experience leading innovation, the Storable family of companies includes: SiteLink, storEDGE and Easy Storage Solutions among others. With a fully-distributed workforce, Storable is backed by EQT and Cove Hill Partners, and led by SpareFoot co-founder & CEO, Chuck Gordon. www.storable.com

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, with a presence in 9 global locations including Santa Clara, Houston, New York, Seattle, Paris, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Pune. In the last 21 years, Zinnov has worked closely with Global Enterprises and Fortune 2000 companies across their value creation journeys and helped them develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov enables companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional Centers of Excellence (COEs), portfolio optimization, partnerships, and real-time data and insights – through its unique GCC Accelerator Platform (GAP) offering. This multi-lever approach helps Zinnov’s customers be a part of an immersive and highly networked model, enabling them to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity. The company’s expertise also extends to advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, due diligence, and value creation, especially for their portfolio companies through a globalization lens.

With its team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov works with global industry bodies to identify business and technology trends, and also serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India across their digital transformation and innovation journeys.

For more information, drop us a note at info@zinnov.com or visit http://zinnov.com .

