Storage Area Network (SAN) Market to grow by USD 24.55 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Major Companies, including Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc. & Broadcom Inc. will drive market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The storage area network (SAN) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24,557.73 million, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in the region is driven by the potential benefits of storage area networks (SANs) such as lower power consumption and improved write speeds and driving solutions’ adoption. SAN solutions in small and medium enterprises are increasing. The growing number of data centers in the region is another factor driving the demand for storage devices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View the Sample report

Company Landscape

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising need for data backup and redundancy due to the surge in digital transformation is a key factor driving market growth. SAN solutions offer tremendous growth potential due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing need for backup and data storage in end-user industries such as healthcare, IT, telecommunications and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). SAN is commonly used as a centralized and shared digital file storage system. SANs can be used to improve data storage, backup, and redundancy solutions and services, resulting in increased demand for SANs. Hence, the rising need for data backup and redundancy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The surge in digital transformation is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge- Cyber security is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Company Profiles

The storage area network (SAN) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies, including Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., IntelliMagic BV, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., StoneFly, and Nutanix Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), technology (fiber channel, fiber channel over ethernet, Infiniband, and iSCSI protocol), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware segment is a term used for the physical parts of an electronic device. Its connectivity in a storage area network (SAN) involves hardware, software, and services. The hardware part mainly connects storage devices and servers, like fiber channels. Essential hardware elements include hubs, switches, gateways, directors, and routers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,557.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., IntelliMagic BV, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., StoneFly, and Nutanix Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

