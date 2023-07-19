STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC PUBLISHES 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HOUSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — North America’s largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today published its sustainability report of initiatives and results from 2022.

“SMI is leading the charge in environmental stewardship for glass recycling. Each day we continue to build a more sustainable future by optimizing operations and solving complex challenges in glass collection, resulting in increased diversion of glass and other materials from the landfill into the circular economy,” said Chris Dods, President & Chief Executive Officer.

The report is organized to address key areas of people, partners and planet and reflects stakeholder priorities across different aspects of sustainability including health and safety, ethics & integrity, diversity, equity & inclusion, product quality, waste diversion, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Laura Hennemann, senior vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs, said, “We’ve come a long way in a short period of time. We are a cleaner and more committed company, and our work is making a meaningful impact.”

Highlights from the report:

Recycling materials – SMI has diverted 4.07 billion pounds of material from landfill.

– SMI has diverted 4.07 billion pounds of material from landfill. Greenhouse gas emissions – Scope 1 & 2 GHG inventory was tracked and reported and reduced by 2, 953 MT CO2e and 862 MT CO2e respectively over previous year.

– Scope 1 & 2 GHG inventory was tracked and reported and reduced by 2, CO2e and 862 MT CO2e respectively over previous year. Charitable Contributions – Increased charitable contributions five times over in two years.

– Increased charitable contributions five times over in two years. Employee health & safety – 78.3% of SMI facilities achieved zero recordable injuries and the company’s total recordable incident rate (TRIR) was 1.77 against previous year of 2.9, and industry average of 4.

78.3% of SMI facilities achieved zero recordable injuries and the company’s total recordable incident rate (TRIR) was 1.77 against previous year of 2.9, and industry average of 4. Product quality – The company maintained 99.95% product quality acceptance rate.

Detailed information about the company’s progress is available in the report online at smi.com/sustainability

About SMI

With over a 125-year history, SMI is North America’s most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com

Media Contact:

Laura Hennemann

281.638.6469

lhennemann@smi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-materials-inc-publishes-2022-sustainability-report-301880388.html

SOURCE SMI

