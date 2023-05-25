Sungrow Inaugurates Its Global Sales & Marketing Center in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, inaugurated its Global Sales & Marketing Center in Shanghai, China. The opening ceremony, held on May 23rd, embraced the theme of Openness, Connection, and Collaboration. Distinguished guests from different continents attended the event, gaining firsthand insights into this remarkable hub.

The newly established Global Sales & Marketing Center serves as a communication platform for global partners and a showroom of Sungrow’s latest innovations in the renewable energy industry. The state-of-the-art showroom exhibits the Company’s comprehensive renewable energy solutions, immersing visitors in a virtual reality experience that highlights Sungrow’s remarkable performances over the past 26 years. Sungrow leads the PV inverter market globally and leads the energy storage sector. Additionally, the Company has made notable advancements in EV chargers, one of the world’s most-discussed technologies. These technologies are prominently featured in the showroom.

Aligned with the global ambition for carbon neutrality, Sungrow is well-prepared to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, making further investments in sustainability. With the inauguration of the new Sales & Marketing Center, the Company also aims to attract more talent, capitalizing on the strategic advantages offered by Shanghai’s geography and educational resources.

Sungrow is now an entity that offers a diverse range of products, including PV inverters, energy storage systems, wind energy converters, EV chargers, and PV hydrogen solutions. The Company prides itself on possessing the largest R&D team in the field and has established six R&D centers in the world. To meet the ever-growing global demand for renewable energy, Sungrow operates three manufacturing bases on a global scale. With a robust global presence, Sungrow also boasts over 20 branches across various countries.

“We take Openness, Connection, and Collaboration as the theme of the ceremony, illustrating our dedication to engaging with all partners who share our commitment to renewable energy. This new platform has been established to foster greater connections and collaborations among our stakeholders, paving the way for a greener planet as we embark on this landmark journey,” said James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

