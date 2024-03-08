Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Spinnaker SCA's George Fowler as Recipient of 2024's Prestigious Pros to Know Award for Lifetime Achievement

DENVER, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named George Fowler, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Planning and Omnichannel as a winner of this year’s Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

George Fowler, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Planning and Omnichannel, has made significant contributions to the supply chain industry during his esteemed 30-year career. He has led supply chain transformations for many of the world’s most notable companies and established one of the industry’s leading Advanced Planning solutions consulting practices. Fowler has helped to improve the agility and responsiveness of many of the world’s most critical supply chains including CPG, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Retail, and Healthcare. An expert in Integrated Business Planning, Fowler played an instrumental role in helping companies respond to the global need to provide medical testing for disease detection and prevention during the recent global pandemic.

“My passion for supply chain management was born from an early-career realization that supply chains not only fuel our global economy but serve to provide for the individual needs of us all,” says Fowler. “Revelations about the critical importance, inherent fragility, and interconnectedness of modern supply chains have inspired me to do my part to improve them in service to the greater good. Over the past 3 decades, I’ve been privileged to work across numerous industries and contribute to the availability of goods ranging from critical medical supplies, the latest retail trends, to the availability of the food that nourishes our families. While supply chain has only recently become a household term, it has been a source of personal fulfillment and pride to work behind the scenes in support of the communities, customers, and shareholders whose goods, goals, and bottom lines we’ve improved together along this journey. It is truly an honor to be recognized for my contributions to this dynamic industry.”

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services consulting firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Execution Consulting Services. We pride ourselves on being the TRUSTED, GO-TO partner for our clients when it comes to all things Supply Chain. Spinnaker SCA specializes in designing and building agile supply chains optimized for the complexities of the modern world and we create value by unlocking business and technology capabilities to accelerate transformation. Offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Supply Chain Execution, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Change Management consulting services and Supply Chain Data Science.

Delivering Supply Chain Excellence! We Enable People, Process and Technology focused Transformation.

To learn more please visit www.spinnakersca.com

For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit www.pros2plan.com/ to learn more about our staffing division.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply–demand-chain-executive-names-spinnaker-scas-george-fowler-as-recipient-of-2024s-prestigious-pros-to-know-award-for-lifetime-achievement-302084480.html

SOURCE Spinnaker SCA

