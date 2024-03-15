Survey Says: Most EV Drivers Rely on Fast Chargers for Long Trips, Use Onsite Amenities While Charging

QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 15, 2024 /CNW/ – FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, found that a majority of EV drivers rely on DC fast chargers for extended trips according to a recent customer survey. The results, gathered from almost 40,000 EV drivers in the U.S. and Canada, provided insight into EV drivers’ charging habits and the activities they regularly engage in while charging.

Findings from the survey include:

DC fast chargers are needed for most EV drivers. 42% of respondents indicated they use them at least once a month and 60% reported they rely on them for extended or multi-city trips.





42% of respondents indicated they use them at least once a month and 60% reported they rely on them for extended or multi-city trips. Charging time is not idle time. In a question asking what activities drivers engage in while their vehicle is charging at a fast charger, 51% of EV drivers said they engage with on-site amenities. When asked which activities they prefer to do while charging, 60% of drivers said they use this time to eat or buy refreshments while 19% said they use nearby retail stores to shop.





In a question asking what activities drivers engage in while their vehicle is charging at a fast charger, 51% of EV drivers said they engage with on-site amenities. When asked which activities they prefer to do while charging, 60% of drivers said they use this time to eat or buy refreshments while 19% said they use nearby retail stores to shop. Reliable, public charging infrastructure is necessary. The survey found that 29% of EV owners in the survey did not have a charging station installed at their residence, highlighting the need for reliable public infrastructure.





The survey found that 29% of EV owners in the survey did not have a charging station installed at their residence, highlighting the need for reliable public infrastructure. Owners use a mix of chargers and need access to both . The survey also discovered a diverse use of charging station types, with 35% of users primarily using Level 2 stations, 27% mainly using DC fast charging stations, and 31% relying on a mix of both. This variety underscores the need for a comprehensive network that offers both quick top-ups and longer-stay charging solutions and is designed for drivers who live in a range of building types.





. The survey also discovered a diverse use of charging station types, with 35% of users primarily using Level 2 stations, 27% mainly using DC fast charging stations, and 31% relying on a mix of both. This variety underscores the need for a comprehensive network that offers both quick top-ups and longer-stay charging solutions and is designed for drivers who live in a range of building types. Most EV drivers stay local and within the range provided by a single overnight charge. 30% of Canadian respondents reported driving 151 to 250 kilometers per week and 37% of American respondents reported driving between 100 to 200 miles per week.

“FLO’s survey demonstrates the need for more robust charging solutions across North America, enabling drivers to plug in wherever they are—at work, home, or on the go.” said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. “Hearing from almost 40,000 EV drivers is extremely informative and points towards the effectiveness of both at home and public charging networks in supporting the day-to-day lives of most EV drivers and providing the best charging experience one session at a time.”

Conducted last year, the survey supports the buildout of FLO’s own-and-operate network of fast chargers.

Businesses will host the chargers that FLO owns and operates. The sites will bring fast charging — a much-desired amenity — to their own customers without most of the expenses, risks or logistics of owning their own charger.

The program will primarily deploy the new dual-port FLO Ultra charger. With up to 320 kW of available power, the FLO Ultra charger will charge most new EVs to 80% in 15 minutes. The station is future capable of up to 500kW when paired with a second FLO Ultra charger. The FLO Ultra’s driver-centric design, reliable performance and ease of use make it the ideal charger for locations that include restaurants, restrooms and other amenities.

For more on FLO’s products and mission, visit flo.com.

FLO® and FLO UltraTM ️are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-says-most-ev-drivers-rely-on-fast-chargers-for-long-trips-use-onsite-amenities-while-charging-302090029.html

SOURCE FLO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

