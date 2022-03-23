'sus': New Music from Breakout LGBTQ+ Duo Sebb and Dion, who have been Nominated for the Online Impact Award by the British LGBT Awards for Turning the Tables via TikTok

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Sebb and Dion are launching a new single, ‘sus‘, on March 25, 2022 to turn the tables on a TikTok social media trend. The word sus is short for suspicious. This word became a meme to describe when two straight CIS men act ‘gay’ around each other. Multiple straight CIS creators use this ‘trend’ to queerbait and get millions of views using the LGBTQ community as humor. Sebb and Dion (Sebb Argo and Dion Yorkie) decided it was time to take back the narrative.

Sebb and Dion’s original TikTok account @sebasdion had almost 1 million followers. However, it was banned by TikTok for not adhering to community guidelines or, in other words, for being ‘too gay’. The breakout duo created a new Tiktok account (@susbromies) which blew up by turning the tables on this trend.

With millions of views in the first month and 130K+ followers — and interestingly no bans from TikTok — in the @susbromies TikTok account Sebb and Dion pretend to be straight homies that act sus around each other.

“We’re not saying the platform is biased against the LGBTQ+ community, but the algorithm and users certainly push this narrative”, share Sebb and Dion. And, to add to this satirical experiment, the ever-so-popular duo are releasing a Club Pop song called ‘sus’ where they dive further into the ‘homiesexual’ culture where straight guys act gay as a joke.

“We are here to call out the pedestal society has put straight masculine guys on, and also use it to our advantage. If people are going to use acting “sus” as a trend, we might as well make it ours”, they share. And, they have.

The British LGBT Awards have also taken notice of Sebb and Dion turning the tables and making a difference. The British LGBT Awards has released its shortlist, ahead of the bash which will take place in London on Friday, June 24, and Sebb and Dion were honored with a nomination in the Online Impact Awards category. The Awards celebrate leading LGBT+ activists, allies and celebrity figures who have worked to advance the rights of LGBT+ people during the past 12 months.

Sebb and Dion have been singled out by the British LGBT Awards for Online Impact, while other notable names that have been nominated in various categories include Alan Carr, the Masked Singer’s Will Young, Lady Gaga, Olly Alexander and Dua Lipa, who will be some of the famous celebrities at the annual ceremony.

Supported by headline sponsors Macquarie and Tesco, those lined up for a British LGBT Award include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations that have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights. This makes the launch of Sebb and Dion’s new single, “sus”, perfectly timed! The public are invited to cast their votes for the British LGBT Awards at britishlgbtawards.com

This club pop song is nothing short of camp. With lyrics such as “He’s 6’5, when he lifts I wanna die, Treasure trail, I want him in between my thighs” and “caught my homie being sus, bricked up, does he know I noticed? Does he want some?” The story follows two homies at the gym who form a connection by acting sus with each other, just don’t tell their girlfriends! The music video is set to be released March 25th and it is promising to be an “80s Jane Fonda workout tape fantasy” as described by Dion. Lots of camp, satire and sus. They give some sneak peaks in their weekly podcast “So Rude” posted on Dion’s channel which can be seen here https://www.patreon.com/sebasdion

“sus” will be released on March 25, 2022 at 12:00 am on all digital platforms worldwide. It can be pre-ordered here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sebbargoanddionyorkie/sus

You can also learn more about this breakout LGBTQ+ duo here: https://linktr.ee/Sebasdion

Previous British LGBT Award winners include Prince William, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix and Paul O’Grady.

