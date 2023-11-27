Sustainable Markets Initiative Announces 2023 Terra Carta Seal Winners

17 global companies have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s 2023 Terra Carta Seal

The Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are actively leading the charge to create a climate and Nature-positive future.

Winners were selected by a panel of global experts from the environmental, business, political and philanthropic worlds.

Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal embodies the vision and ambition of His Majesty King Charles III and the Terra Carta, as a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet.

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Sustainable Markets Initiative today announced its 2023 Terra Carta Seal winners. The Seal recognises global companies which are actively leading the charge to create a climate and Nature-positive future.

The Terra Carta Seal is awarded to companies which have demonstrated the success of a high-impact, large scale company-wide project, initiative or strategy which aligns with one or more of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s ten Terra Carta Articles. The Articles underpin the Terra Carta, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s guiding mandate which provides a roadmap and framework to accelerate the transition to an ambitious and sustainable future, placing Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.

The 17 2023 Terra Carta Seal winners span multiple geographies and industries, and include:

Airbus

Carbon Clean

CDPQ

DLA Piper

EY

Haier Smart Home

Hitachi

LanzaTech

Novartis

OrangePing An Bank

Pollination

ReNew

Robertson

Siemens Energy

Soneva

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said:

“The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognises those companies which are taking great strides in delivering real-world outcomes. As we stand on the eve of COP28, public, private sector and philanthropic actors will come together at the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to bridge the gap between ambition and action. It is examples exemplified by the 2023 Terra Carta Seal winners that are helping to inspire and lead the way.”

The Terra Carta Seal was launched in 2021 at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Since its inception, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has awarded its coveted Seal to just 83 companies globally.

For the first time this year, the judging process involved independent, external partners Verdantix and the Expert Review Panel, who worked together to assess the eligibility and impact of each nominated project against recognised global sustainability criteria.

This year’s cohort of winners impressed the judges with the breadth and scope of their projects, which included pioneering use of hydrogen and engineering-based initiatives to support carbon emission reductions, to the development of new frameworks to support the distribution of private capital, at scale, into transition-related infrastructure across the African continent.

David Metcalfe, CEO, Verdantix, said: “We are privileged to work with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, contributing our expertise in independent evaluation to the judging process. We take great pride in being an integral part of this esteemed global initiative, alongside a distinguished and diverse panel of experts. Together, we are dedicated to acknowledging and applauding the companies who lead the way in demonstrating their commitment to creating a sustainable future.”

The Terra Carta Seal was designed by Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom. The design, with its host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honeybees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creates a visual celebration which reflects the power of, and reverence for, nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

Media Contact:

Ortega Pittman, Communications Manager

Sustainable Markets Initiative Secretariat

Phone: 610-805-4347

Email: o.pittman@sustainable-markets.org

About the Terra Carta Seal

Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honeybees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

Read more: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta-seal/intro/

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020, as Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world’s ‘go-to’ private sector organisation on transition. Launched in 2021, the Terra Carta serves as the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s mandate with a focus on accelerating positive results for Nature, People and Planet through real economy action.

Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

About Verdantix

Verdantix is the essential thought leader for world-enhancing innovation. It supports changemakers with its proprietary data, unique expertise, and executive networks. Its impactful analysis is delivered via a digital platform, consulting engagements and in-person events to thousands of decision-makers in more than 100 countries. From offices in London, New York, and Boston, the Verdantix research team applies the principles of rigour, accuracy, and curiosity to help its globally distributed clients solve their most complex challenges. verdantix.com

About LoveFrom and Sir Jony Ive:

Sir Jony Ive KBE is a designer. He joined Apple in 1992. As chief design officer, Jony was responsible for all hardware, user interface and packaging design, as well as the major architectural projects Apple Park and Apple retail stores. He led the design team for more than two decades, creating the iMac, PowerBook, MacBook, iBook, iPod, iPhone, iPad, AppleWatch, AirPods and HomePod. Co-founder Steve Jobs referred to Jony as his creative partner. He holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide, uniquely spanning both software and hardware design. Jony currently serves as chancellor of the Royal College of Art, is frequently voted one of Britain’s most culturally influential figures.

In 2019, Jony gathered the creative collective LoveFrom, which includes designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists. The combined experience, achievement and recognition of these creatives is without precedent.

The collective has been working quietly together since 2019, announcing multi-year collaborations with Airbnb and Ferrari. It has studios in San Francisco and London. lovefrom.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285391/Sustainable_Markets_Initiative_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-markets-initiative-announces-2023-terra-carta-seal-winners-301998465.html

SOURCE Sustainable Markets Initiative

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

