Synechron Announces the Opening of Its Sydney, Australia Office

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announces the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia. Situated within the state-of-the-art Salesforce Tower at Sydney Place, the new office anchors the company in the city’s central hub for business and technology.

This initiative strategically positions Synechron to better serve its key accounts and fortify business ties within the region. As a focal point for the firm’s expanding Australian team, the office will offer a comprehensive range of services across Synechron’s six core practices: Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering. The Sydney office becomes the 48th addition to the firm’s global network spanning 19 countries.

Synechron has spent over two decades equipping clients with modern technology and digital transformation expertise worldwide. Consistent commitment to client success propels the company’s global outreach and consolidates its position as an industry leader.

The Salesforce Tower offers a modern, efficient workspace designed to foster collaboration, wellbeing, and productivity. Importantly, Synechron’s inclusion in this sustainable structure resonates with the company’s own ESG goals, adding another layer to its global vision.

Faisal Husain, Synechron’s Co-founder and CEO, commented, “The new office stands as a testament to our substantial team growth in the past year. Located in the heart of Sydney’s innovative business ecosystem, we are poised to amplify our top-tier service offerings to both existing and future clients.”

Rajat Agrawal, Senior Director, Synechron Australia and New Zealand, added, “Establishing our Sydney base marks a significant milestone in our journey and serves as statement of intent. With significant investments in the region, we are demonstrating our commitment to continuing our growth and development in the market. We are thrilled to welcome our team to this modern, thriving office location, embodying both our confidence in the future and our steadfast dedication to delivering excellence to our clients.”

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron’s progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 48 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

