Synopsys Aims to Advance IC Design Workforce in Vietnam

MoU Between Vietnam National Innovation Center and Synopsys Supports Development of New Chip Design Incubation Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its collaboration with the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to advance IC design talent in Vietnam, with Synopsys supporting the NIC’s establishment of a chip design incubation center.

The NIC is establishing the infrastructure for the IC design incubation center at Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, Hanoi, Vietnam, including Synopsys advanced technologies in prototyping and emulation for optimizing software and hardware SoC co-designs. The collaboration aims to cultivate an advanced IC design workforce and facilitate the start-up design community in Vietnam. This collaboration supports the Vietnamese government’s strategy to grow the IC design workforce and related start-up community.

Synopsys will provide training licenses, which include curriculum, educational resources, and a “Train the Trainers” program to the NIC to help set up the chip design incubation center. The NIC will invest in the IT prototyping and emulation infrastructure to establish the incubation center, which is expected to open in the near future.

“Synopsys is a leader in semiconductor design software, IP, and software security innovation,” said Mr. Vo Xuan Hoai, Vice Director of NIC. “The company’s world-class design technology will benefit the NIC IC design incubation center in Vietnam and enable our future chip designers to be trained on the latest industry trends. Vietnam’s semiconductor industry overall will also benefit from the collaboration.”

“The NIC is the innovation hub of Vietnam’s high-tech industry, and we are happy to support the NIC’s establishment of a chip design incubation center with Synopsys advanced technology,” said Dr. Robert Li, Synopsys Sales Vice President of Taiwan and South Asia. “Throughout recent years, Synopsys has introduced many innovative technologies to our Vietnam partners to help them strengthen IC design capabilities and shorten time-to-market. We hope the collaboration with the NIC will not only result in new technologies for our partners in Vietnam, but also cultivate young talent and help propel the development of Vietnam’s semiconductor industry.”

The NIC was established by the Prime Minister of Vietnam in Decision No. 1269/QD-TTg dated October 2, 2019, with the mission of supporting and developing the Vietnamese innovation ecosystem in many high-tech sectors, including the semiconductor industry, helping contribute to the country’s growth model based on science and technology.

Synopsys is committed to helping the Vietnam semiconductor industry cultivate its IC design workforce through ongoing cooperation with the Vietnamese government. Li added, “The successful development of the semiconductor industry requires teamwork and collaboration among government, technological universities, research institutes, and entrepreneurs. Synopsys will work closely with the NIC to help fortify its semiconductor industry development and further its leadership in the region.”

A signing ceremony was observed by his excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam; his excellency Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Ministry of Planning and Investment; and other Vietnamese leaders in the Vietnamese delegation during a visit to the Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. Dr. Robert Li, Synopsys Sales Vice President of Taiwan and South Asia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 18, 2023, with Mr. Vo Xuan Hoai, Vice Director of NIC, during the ceremony. Mr. Joachim Kunkel, General Manager of the Synopsys Solutions Group, Corporate Staff, and other Synopsys executives also participated in the ceremony.

“Vietnam has enough capacity to develop the semiconductor industry, a political system that is considered stable, and a favorable geographical location,” said Minister of Ministry of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. “The Vietnamese government, especially Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, is very interested in promoting investment cooperation and developing the semiconductor industry in Vietnam; and has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and other ministries to develop an action program to develop this industry in Vietnam. This includes a workforce development project with the goal of forming a team of 50,000 engineers for this industry by 2030. The cooperation between the NIC and Synopsys will contribute to the development of workforce and businesses in semiconductor design and product development in Vietnam, as well as strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and the United States to enhance the capacity of the innovation ecosystem and semiconductor industry.”

The Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) is an agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment with the function of developing innovation and startup ecosystems; contributing to innovation, science and technology as well as new business models; and supporting and improving the innovation and digital transformation capacity of enterprises to increase labor productivity and competitiveness of the economy.

