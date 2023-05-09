Taejae University Accredited by Korean Ministry of Education to Offer Innovative and Experiential Learning for the 21st Century

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taejae University gained accreditation from the Korean Ministry of Education on April 20, 2023. The University aims to cultivate innovative students who will contribute to global harmony and sustainability. The University, founded by Chang-Gul Cho, the chairman of Hanssem Corp., with a donation of 300 billion won, plans to open in September 2023.

The accreditation is noteworthy in part because no new universities have been accredited in the country for eleven years. It is also noteworthy because Taejae University intends to provide a model of innovative, transformational, and experiential learning for all higher education institutions. Taejae University is widely expected to provide a way to develop higher education for the 21st century in a changing world.

Without a declared major, first-year students are required to enroll in the School of Innovation Foundations, through which they build core competencies to prepare for their specialized study. In the sophomore year, students choose one of the four Schools: Humanities and Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Business Innovation. One of Taejae University’s prominent features is that students are encouraged to design individual academic programs based on their interests and career aspirations.

Living and studying in cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, New York City, Hong Kong, and Moscow, Taejae students will take online classes with fewer than twenty students per class. All classes rely on Active Learning, a highly interactive online instruction method that has proven to be very effective. This method is student-driven, stimulating, engaging, and emphasizes various types of problem-solving.

Taejae University offers comprehensive scholarships that cover tuition, residence, and the Global Project for all international students and Korean students up to the Front 5 tiers of income-based eligibility. The scholarship includes support for recent graduates pursuing academic and career paths.

The University recruits globally, with a capacity of one hundred Korean and one hundred international students, and is set to start its first semester in September 2023. The admissions process begins for Korean students from June 15 to June 20, 2023, and from June 1 to July 15, 2023, for International students.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/taejae-university-accredited-by-korean-ministry-of-education-to-offer-innovative-and-experiential-learning-for-the-21st-century-301819118.html

SOURCE TAEJAE University

