Targus® Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

Demonstrates company’s consistent ability to empower midmarket organizations and their mobile and agile workforce to achieve a seamless and connected life



ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Targus on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.

MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M–$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Targus was selected for its continuous innovation and proven ability to equip midmarket organizations and their mobile and agile workforce with purposeful, productivity-boosting solutions that empower a seamless and connected life.

“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”

Ed Lawson, Director of US Channel Sales, Targus, added, “Our insight-driven approach, global reach, and commitment to quality allow our company to continually meet the performance, style, and protection needs of mid-sized businesses everywhere. Being included on the MES Midmarket 100 list is a testament to the importance of our offerings to midmarket organizations.”

The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who have set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Unit Sales for Laptop Bags, 12ME June 2023.

©2023 Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-named-to-prestigious-mes-midmarket-100-301898428.html

SOURCE Targus

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

