Targus Unveils Latest Innovations in Laptop Cases and Tech Accessories at CES 2024 to Upgrade Your Life

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — (CES®, Booth #15945, LV Convention Center, Central Hall) – Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, will introduce its latest innovations in laptop cases and tech accessories at CES® 2024, the most powerful tech event in the world happening in Las Vegas, January 9th-12th. The company’s new lineup aims to upgrade peoples’ lives by delivering high-quality, purpose-driven solutions that help them make work and life simpler so they can be more balanced and productive, while doing more to protect our planet.

Targus’ 2024 lineup will include an expanded line of premium, sustainable tech accessories; a new eco-friendly laptop case collection made from recycled ocean-bound plastic; an award-winning workspace intelligence system that gives enterprise IT teams full control over their modular IT ecosystems from anywhere; and a powerful, dual-host Hybrid Triple Video Docking Station with Keyboard/Video/Mouse (KVM)-sharing capabilities that can control up to two different PCs simultaneously from a single workstation.





“As we move out of a challenging year for the tech industry and economy, alike, people are searching for something new or better to make their lives easier and more productive,” explains Andrew Corkill, Vice President, Global Marketing & eCommerce, Targus. “Our latest product lineup is designed to provide individuals and businesses with the quality solutions they need to carry, connect, and protect their tech wherever they go. At the same time, we’ll be showcasing our expansive line of sustainable products that further demonstrate our company’s ongoing commitment to protecting our planet.”

Here’s just a glimpse of what Targus has in store for CES 2024 attendees.

EcoSmart: Evolving from Cases to Tech Accessories

As a global leader in laptop cases and the pioneer of the first laptop bag in 1983, Targus recognizes its important responsibility to put people and the planet first. In its ongoing mission to become a more sustainable company, Targus continues to increase its emphasis through reporting and certification, improved transparency in our supply chain, and implementing a clear CO2 footprint reduction strategy aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. From a product sustainability standpoint, since 2008, Targus has been turning recycled plastic bottles into fabric to make its EcoSmart® laptop bags. Through this process, so far, Targus has diverted 18.5 million water bottles from the planet’s landfills and waterways.

Targus is also now continuing to expand this approach to create its premium, sustainable EcoSmart™ tech accessories featuring up to 85 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, ultra-efficient Bluetooth®, energy harvesting, and recycled packaging. A standout example of this is Targus’ award-winning ErgoFlip™ EcoSmart™ Mouse. This patent-pending, ergonomic and ambidextrous mouse easily converts from left- to right-handed use with a simple twist of the top. It’s the first ergonomic mouse that easily works with either hand while also delivering eco-friendly benefits important to today’s consumers. In fact, this mouse was recently named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree and received a Good Design® award for demonstrating outstanding innovation in design and sustainability.

Additionally, Targus will be introducing several new ergonomic wired and wireless options in the EcoSmart Tech Accessories collection ranging in price from $49.99 to $119.99 SRP.

Rescuing Ocean-Bound Plastic to Make Laptop Bags

Taking its EcoSmart journey a step further, brand new for 2024, Targus will be launching its Coastline EcoSmart Collection of laptop bags made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester created from certified ocean-bound plastic. While there are five trillion pieces of plastic in our oceans now and 11 million tons entering our oceans each year, according to 2023 data from Oceancycle, unfortunately, most ocean plastics cannot be recycled. The best alternative solution is to recover and recycle plastic waste that is ocean-bound, meaning it’s recovered from within 30 miles of an ocean coastline or major waterway that feeds into the ocean.

Targus is doing just that with its new 15-16″ Coastline EcoSmart Collection. Good on the inside and out, these stylish, eco-friendly bags feature outer material made from 900D polyester which is created from certified ocean-bound plastic and the internal lining from 140D Recycled PET. The backpack has the equivalent of 69 percent recycled content and 26 percent ocean-bound plastic, whereas the briefcase incorporates 70 percent recycled content and 24 percent ocean bound plastic content. Both laptop cases also feature a dedicated laptop compartment with sling protection using neoprene made from recycled materials, ergonomic shoulder straps and durable carry handles, luggage trolley pass-through strap, and Targus’ industry-leading Lifetime Limited Warranty.

Launching in Q1 2024, the new Coastline Backpack is priced at $89.99 and the Coastline Briefcase at $69.99 SRP.

Workspace Insights at Your Fingertips

Another key innovation that Targus will have front and center at CES 2024 is its revolutionary MiraLogic® Workspace Intelligence System. This unique workspace intelligence system, which is also a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, combines both patented and patent-pending enterprise-grade hardware with proprietary cloud-based software, to provide technical and management teams with full remote control and visibility over their modular IT ecosystems across the enterprise. This allows organizations to efficiently analyze, control, and manage their workspace assets anywhere (e.g., power consumption, workspace utilization, and real-time occupancy) to increase employee productivity, reduce costs, and improve sustainability.

MiraLogic’s newly released software version offers three major enhancements: Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates without an attached host device allow IT teams to perform regular device updates from any location (patent pending). Proactive notifications immediately alert IT teams of potential issues or events. Lastly, Single Sign-On (SSO) makes logging into the system seamless for users. Attendees can stop by Targus’ booth to see the new and improved MiraLogic in action.

Switch it Up

As a global leader in docking, Targus continues to introduce universal docking stations to keep its customers organized, connected, and productive at home, in the office, or on the go. This year at CES, Targus will have its exciting USB-C® Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station with Dual 100W Power on full display. This enterprise universal/hybrid docking station features built-in Dual Host with KVM-sharing capabilities to make it seamless and easy to connect and control two laptops and share up to three monitors and several peripherals between them while docked.

Whether you’re a software developer who needs to access two environments at once; a product team that needs to quickly collaborate on the spot; a network engineer who needs to access two systems; or even a remote worker who wants to keep their work and personal computer connected and within arm’s reach, maximize your efficiency with this powerful docking station.

DOCK750 is available now at Targus.com and participating retailers worldwide for $499.99.

Discover the Targus Alliance Advantage

Don’t miss Targus’ lineup of alliance and gaming laptop bags and accessories at CES which will also be featured in Targus’ Augmented Reality (AR) experience whereby attendees can try out a variety of different backpacks and see how they look.

Targus is a trusted partner to leading global PC OEMs, known for its global design leadership and expertise, turnkey strategic support, and wide range of Alliance laptop cases and accessories. Many of these laptop bags that Targus makes for its Alliance partners, including Dell, Alienware, Lenovo, Legion, Acer, Predator, Corsair ‘Scuf’, and Samsung will be on display in the Targus booth.

Targus’ Booth #15945 will be located at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall. The Targus team will also be at CES Unveiled on Jan. 7th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Contact prfortargus@bospar.com or rneppes@targus.com to schedule an appointment or drop-by.

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than three million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

