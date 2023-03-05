TD Africa and IBM Empower 250 Nigerian Youths with Digital Skills – TechEconomy

Advertisements







More than 250 youths attended the inaugural edition of a capacity building training sponsored by TD Africa Distributions Ltd., better known as TD Africa, in collaboration with technology giant, IBM to equip participants with cutting-edge digital skills.

Held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the launchpad programme was hosted at the impressive Yudala Heights located at 13, Idowu Martins Street, VI, Lagos State, Nigeria while hundreds of other beneficiaries participated virtually.

With Nigeria experiencing a deluge of tech talents leaving the country in search of opportunities in other climes, the event was put together to equip young Nigerians with useful knowledge to aid them skill up and fill the vacuum.

The programme was put together for young tech enthusiasts to garner the skills they need to kickstart a technology career or business.

Participants had the opportunity to gain the foundational exposure on the journey to becoming subject matter experts on IBM Integration, Data and Security.

The event saw a host of seasoned facilitators deliver masterclasses on Agile Integration for Cloud Pak, Cloud Pak for Security and Cloud Pak for Data and AI. The participants were also segregated into communities for progressive training.

“We are glad to have you here. Today, leading technology giants, IBM and TD have brought this highly sought-after skills workshop to you for free. Several IBM communities, including Data AI, Software Development, and Cyber Security, will be introduced to you. With these tools, we’ll show you how to advance your profession while also showing you how to expand your business. The long-term objective is to grow a tech community with specific expertise,’’ disclosed Bethel Achi, Business Manager for TD and IBM, while setting the tone for the event.

Also on hand was the Country General Manager, IBM West Africa, Mrs. Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, who welcomed the attendees and emphasised that the programme was put in place to equip participants with skills in high demand.

In addition to proving to be a high-impact event, there were also gifts for early bird participants. Additionally, the organizers provided a sumptuous lunch for everyone in attendance.

Speaking after the event, one of the participants said, “I am extremely excited about this opportunity to be trained.”

He further added that the training has helped him gain focus on the skill to learn from the avalanche of IT skills available. He also added that he has been “infused with soft skills” for a career leap.

In his closing remarks, Mezie Emelonye, Executive Director, TD Services, affirmed that TD will continue to invest in the youths, despite the global economic slump.

He also encouraged participants to take every information that will be coming their way seriously. He added that they would get the opportunity to participate in further training, even as he revealed that some will be absorbed afterwards.

Over the years, TD Africa has partnered with other tech giants to empower young Nigerians with skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

Having pioneered structured ICT distribution in the sub-region, TD Africa, founded in 1999, has remained for many years the undisputed leader in the sector and currently boasts an expansive reach of channel partners across its countries of operation which includes Nigeria and Ghana.

TD Africa is credited with the enviable status of being the pioneer bulk distributor in West Africa for a plethora of renowned global brands. It is also the biggest provider of credit in the ICT ecosystem.







