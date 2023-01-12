Teaching Strategies Recognized Among World's Most Transformational Digital Learning and Workforce Skills Companies

The leader in early childhood education solutions listed to GSV 150 for the third year in a row

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Teaching Strategies, the country’s leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to the GSV 150, a list of the world’s most transformative companies in digital learning and workforce skills, for the third consecutive year.

Teaching Strategies, one of just a dozen early childhood education companies to receive recognition, was chosen from over 4,000 private education technology companies.

“We are proud to be recognized once again by GSV for our support of educators, families, and most importantly, young learners,” said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. “In 2022, we continued to demonstrate our commitment to the early childhood education field by investing in new technology, expanding our suite of high-quality connected solutions, and advancing new research that supports whole-child development. We’re excited for what’s to come in 2023.”

“We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling,” said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. “As we enter into what we call a ‘Brave New World,’ it is clear that you can’t use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future.”

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies that met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing strong, organic top-line growth

The final selection is determined by GSV’s proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

The GSV 150 is distributed across Pre-K to Gray, covering early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer learning, and workforce learning. Of these companies, 33% focus specifically on lifelong learning (which includes adult consumer learning and workforce learning), 32% focus on early childhood and K-12 education, and 5% focus solely on higher education. More and more companies are extending their reach across the lifetime learning cycle, with 30% of the 150 expanding across multiple categories from Pre-K to Gray.

GSV estimates the companies that made the list in 2023 together reached roughly 3 billion people—almost half of the global population. See the full GSV 150 list here.

Learn more about the GSV 150 and the selection process here.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child’s first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and have served more than 15 million children across the globe. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children’s success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O’Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teaching-strategies-recognized-among-worlds-most-transformational-digital-learning-and-workforce-skills-companies-301720842.html

SOURCE Teaching Strategies