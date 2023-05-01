Tech4dev Graduates 847 Women Techsters Fellows from 15 African Countries – TechEconomy

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has graduated 847 beneficiaries from 15 African countries from its Women Techsters Fellowship class of 2023 after a six-month-long intensive learning phase.

The beneficiaries graduated from eight uniquely curated in-demand learning tracks namely Mobile Development, Software Development, Product Design, Product Management, Cybersecurity, Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Blockchain, and Mixed Reality/3D.

The Women Techsters Fellowship is a one-year virtual learning program delivered through six months of intensive training as well as a six-month internship opportunity that will help give real-life experience to the learning phase. A total of 1,466 beneficiaries were admitted to the class of 2023 from a pool of 14,509 who completed applications and out of 77,000 attempted applications from 15 African countries.

Nigeria recorded the highest number of graduated beneficiaries (733) while 27 fellows graduated from Kenya. Ghana and Ethiopia accounted for 16 graduates apiece while Egypt and Uganda also had 12 graduates apiece. 11 fellows graduated from South Africa out of 24 students who enrolled in the program. Other countries include Mozambique (6), Madagascar, (4), Botswana (2), Tanzania (2), Algeria (1), DR Congo (1), Zambia (1), Rwanda (1), and Malawi (1).

Founder and President at Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola who congratulated the fellows on the impressive feat revealed that the organisation will do all it takes to support their tech journeys.

“Congratulations on the entire journey, it’s not been the easiest but ultimately, it’s going to be far more rewarding. We will ensure that we continually support your journey as we advance as an organization. We’ll create more structure and processes to support your tech journey. For us at Tech4dev, this is only the beginning of the journey, six months is a long time but growing your career and competence takes a whole lot more.

“We ultimately believe that it can only get better. There’s still a lot to learn to become a leader but ultimately, the sky is the starting point for you.”

Co-founder and Executive Director Oladiwura Oladepo added, “Over the past six months, you (Fellows) all have been trained by the best minds in Africa, and since the completion of the learning phase, we are proud to say that 20 of the Fellows have already secured jobs, while 18 others have been placed in internships.

“This is precisely why the Women Techsters Initiative was created; to empower African girls and women with the much-needed digital skills and support structure to access decent job opportunities within the technology ecosystem or establish technology-enabled businesses and startups.”







