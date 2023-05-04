TeleSpecialists Increases Their Stroke Care Efforts for Stroke Awareness Month

Telemedicine company prioritizes improved patient outcomes and educational resources to recognize the importance of Stroke Awareness Month

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TeleSpecialists, a nationally recognized provider of hospital-based telemedicine solutions, is emphasizing stroke care to support National Stroke Awareness Month. Recognized every May, National Stroke Awareness Month aims to raise public awareness about stroke risk factors to lessen the occurrence of stroke throughout the country. The telemedicine industry leader continues supporting partner hospitals by providing helpful stroke resources and sharing information about stroke with patients and healthcare affiliates and best practices for treating stroke throughout the month to raise awareness.

“At the core of our foundation is timely stroke care during the minutes that matter most to save lives,” said Dr. Nima Mowzoon, MBA, CEO of TeleSpecialists. “Saving lives also means educating patients on the signs and symptoms of stroke so they can be prepared should they experience one. As an industry leader, we’re providing that information and accentuating it during Stroke Awareness Month.”

Nearly 800,000 people have a stroke annually, the country’s fifth leading cause of death. TeleSpecialists’ TeleStroke program provides patients immediate 24/7/365 emergency access to board-certified neurologists with extensive experience treating strokes. Patients arriving at the hospital are met with a neurologist on-screen within an average of three minutes of a consult request so treatment can begin immediately. The faster a patient receives treatment for a stroke, the more brain cells are saved, which increases the chances of recovery. The company consults with over 20,000 patients per month.

TeleSpecialists is providing educational resources throughout the month to partner hospitals and staff. These resources include informational social media content, a virtual Stroke Survivors Support Group meeting on May 12, a Continuing Medical Education course on secondary stroke prevention on May 24, and helpful videos from board-certified neurologists about the impact of strokes and lifestyle after stroke.

The company’s informational resources for Stroke Awareness Month can be found on its website, tstelemed.com, and social media platforms.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists® is the leading national physician-owned provider of telemedicine solutions for quality-focused hospitals and healthcare systems that sets the standard for rapidly accessible remote neurology and psychiatry services, both emergent and non-emergent.

Our board-certified physicians deliver better patient outcomes and save lives through transformative, quality care.

