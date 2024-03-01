TERAGO Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ – TERAGO Inc. (“TERAGO” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca) has announced the appointment of Parveen Mithra as Interim CFO and a renewed search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after the resignation of Jason Toledano.

Mr. Toledano has informed TERAGO that he will not be able to fulfill the duties of the CFO for personal family reasons. Parveen Mithra has agreed to act and been appointed as Interim CFO until April 30, 2024, or until a new permanent CFO is appointed.

TERAGO’s Board has immediately enacted a Transition Leadership Team, led by current Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee, Martin Pinnes, until a permanent CFO is confirmed and announced.

Other members of the Transition Leadership Team include:

Ken Campbell – Chair of Board

– Chair of Board Dan Vucinic — Chief Executive Officer

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. As Canada’s biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca. For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO’s control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute “forward-looking information” as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

