TGI Cares Foundation Partners Jigawa iLearn Scholars – TechEconomy

Provides laptops and internet to Jigawa Scholars

To transform young learners’ lives, the TGI CARES Foundation – philanthropy arm of TGI Group – has partnered with Jigawa iLearn Scholars, an NGO, to provide tech work tools to several students as they commence their BSc, MSc and MBA programs at prestigious Indian universities under the eVBAB Network Project.

The e-VBAB project which is an initiative of the Government of India, under the Third India-Africa Summit commitments, was created to offer 15,000 scholarships to African students and professionals to pursue courses offered by premier Indian institutions in emerging areas. The initiative offers certifications, diplomas, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses.

The TGI CARES Foundation supported the 29 beneficiaries enrolled on the e-VBAB project under the Jigawa iLearn Scholar’s platform with laptops and pocket MiFi to enable them attend classes, and access learning materials independently.

Farouk Gumel, Executive Director and Vice Chairman, Africa, of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, revealed that the TGI Cares Foundation’s causes are centered around guaranteeing food security by supporting appropriate education, championing social interventions and providing relief in times of disasters. ‘Supporting these scholars sits well within the focus areas of our foundation. The role of education cannot be downplayed in food security, it empowers the individual who will then go on to support their family. This creates a situation where, as more people get empowered, more people are pulled out of poverty”, he said.

Salim Ibrahim, a trainer with the Jigawa iLearn Scholars, acknowledged the tremendous impact of the equipment on their education. “These tools will enable them to access online resources, participate in virtual classes, and complete assignments on the go. It has allowed our Jigawa iLearn Scholars to remain connected with their teachers and peers, keeping their academic progress on track” he added.

iLearn is a complete Education Management Platform explicitly designed for Higher Institutions by providing full automation for managing online learning and content authoring with multimedia.

TGI Cares Foundation is the charitable foundation of TGI Group companies and its Promoter – Mr. Cornelis Vink MFR.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is a global conglomerate with most of its investments in emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets.







