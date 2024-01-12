Thailand Ecommerce Market Opportunities Report 2023: GMV will Increase from $27.3 Billion in 2022 to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Thailand Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook – 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Ecommerce market in Thailand is expected to grow by 15.40% on annual basis to reach US$31.5 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.73% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$27.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$49.1 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Thailand. It details market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals – Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.
It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Thailand.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.
In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the Ecommerce industry in Thailand.
Scope
Thailand Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Thailand Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Central, Kaidee, Lazada, Shopee)
- Thailand Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking.com, Expedia, Grab Taxi, Kayak, Tripadvisor)
- Thailand Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Eatigo, Food Panda, Grab Food, Happy Fresh, Line Man)
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Thailand User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
- Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Thailand Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Thailand Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muvukc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-ecommerce-market-opportunities-report-2023-gmv-will-increase-from-27-3-billion-in-2022-to-reach-49-1-billion-by-2027–302033475.html
SOURCE Research and Markets