Thailand Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2024: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Thailand Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Loyalty market in the country is expected to grow by 11.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1.54 billion in 2024.



In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.6% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1.39 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.23 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Reasons to buy

Gain insights into the Thailand loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Thailand loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies. Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Thailand loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage. Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.

Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

Scope



Thailand Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Thailand

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5jtuw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-loyalty-programs-market-intelligence-and-future-growth-dynamics-databook-2024-50-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-2019-2028-302070089.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

