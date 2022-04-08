The Apple Watch SE is at its lowest price since Black Friday

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $49.01: As an April 5 Deal of the Day, the Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS, Abyss Blue) has dropped to $229.99. That’s an 18% savings and its best price since Black Friday.

If Monday’s deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 was still too steep for your preferences, another Apple Watch Deal of the Day from Amazon might be more feasible. On April 5, become the new owner of an Abyss Blue Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) for $229.99 — just $10 more than its Black Friday price of $219.99 and the best price we’ve seen since that November sale.

SEE ALSO: If your kid isn’t ready for a phone, a smartwatch might be a better fit



In an upset for fan predictions, Apple didn’t announce a second version of the Apple Watch SE at its March 8 event. This means that the 2020 Apple Watch SE is still the affordable watch to get if you’re wary about opting for the Series 3 from 2017. Between the latter two, the SE’s S5 processor is snappier than the Series 3’s S3. With what Apple asserts as double the speed of the Series 3, the SE should be able to handle your open apps without freezing up. While both keep tabs on heart rate (and skip ECG capabilities), the SE introduces extra health features like international emergency calling support and fall detection.

Even without the specs, the two can be told apart upon a glance at those bezels. The Series 3 features a clunkier boxy design while the SE rocks the same rounded edges and takes advantage of thinner bezels by stretching screen size — making it almost indistinguishable from the Series 4, 5, and 6.

Credit: Apple

Explore related content: