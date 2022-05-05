The Be Rare Foundation Announces Speaker Lineup for Fifth Annual "A Rare Day"

Full day to be livestreamed on beauty platform NEWNESS and feature influencers Jenn Im, Chloe Morello, Bria Jones and more

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Be Rare Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering the next generation of women entrepreneurs, today announced the speaker line-up for its annual “A Rare Day” event, taking place on May 7, 2022. Now in its fifth year, 100% of A Rare Day proceeds help fund the annual Rare Women Business Grant, and for the first time ever, the event will be livestreamed on NEWNESS, a new kind of social livestreaming platform providing a safe and inclusive space for beauty lovers to express themselves authentically.

A Rare Day gathers creatives and entrepreneurs interested in building careers in digital media, content creation, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The community is invested in connection, collaboration and learning, to empower themselves to achieve their business dreams. Since the first event in 2018, A Rare Day has raised and donated more than $55,000 in grant funding to women-owned companies. Past recipients include Ladies of Sound, The Mantra Co, AMP Beauty LA, Power Pump Girls, and The Body: A Home for Love.

This year’s lineup will feature: Jenn Im, Chloe Morello, Bria Jones, NEWNESS founder Jenny Qian, and more. Topics for the day include: brand messaging meets social and advocacy; turning your influence into a long term business; legal contracts; content editing to make a first impression; optimizing Pinterest for your brand; diversifying revenue beyond brand deals; female founder tips on starting and staying the course; collaborative co-working; claiming your space and more. See the full program here.

“Our goal is to nurture the next generation of women in business leadership, and I’m so excited to announce this incredible lineup of fashion, beauty and lifestyle creators, YouTube icons, cult brand owners, marketing mavens and trailblazing entrepreneurs,” said Ashley Rachel Villa, co-founder of The Be Rare Foundation. “In partnering with NEWNESS we’re able to extend the reach of the event and share success stories, lessons, and major inspiration – all while keeping it real in the context of our new digital world.”

“After having the honor of speaking at last year’s A Rare Day, I’m thrilled that NEWNESS will be the livestream partner for this year’s event,” said Jenny Qian, founder and CEO of NEWNESS. “Like The Be Rare Foundation, NEWNESS is focused on empowering beauty creators – and building a corner of the internet that is safe, inclusive and community-driven. I’m excited to not only be speaking again alongside amazing female founders, but to also share more about some fun creator programs we have in the works.”

Tickets for A Rare Day are available at http://www.arareday.com/tickets.

About the Be Rare Foundation

The Be Rare Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of women entrepreneurs and creatives who share in our purpose of moving females forward. To do so, we provide grants to aspiring female bosses pursuing mission-oriented projects across industries—fashion, beauty, design, tech, media, entertainment and the arts. Inspired by our evolving community and the necessary commitment to creating meaningful change in the world today, we are focused on helping female-owned businesses seeking to not only help women, but to make a broader social, economic, and/or environmental impact. Learn more at http://www.theberarefoundation.com.

About NEWNESS

NEWNESS is a new kind of social livestreaming platform providing a safe and inclusive space for beauty lovers to express themselves authentically. On NEWNESS, creators livestream their content to an audience of highly engaged users who contribute to the entertainment through interactivity and participation in the conversation. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Cowboy Ventures and Index Ventures, our mission is to provide the beauty community with an inviting space for expression, conversation and empowerment. Learn more at http://www.newness.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Brown, NEWNESS, 1 (617) 468-6895, [email protected]

SOURCE NEWNESS