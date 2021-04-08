The best cheap robot vacuums for every home

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve tracked down the best robot vacuums that offer good quality at an affordable price, including popular models from top brands like Eufy and Ecovacs.

Robot vacuums can get pretty pricey, with some of the more advanced options costing more than £1,000. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles — like smart home mapping, mobile app integrations, and self-emptying canisters — then you don’t have to spend that much cash (phew). There are cheaper robot vacuums out there, and the best ones will get the job done without a fuss.

Inexpensive options typically don’t have smartphone app integration and must be controlled with a remote. You’re usually able to set a timed schedule with the remote or set it to go off in the moment, so you do have some sort of control aside from just pressing a button on the vacuum itself. Remotes often act as a steering device, allowing you to operate the robot vacuum like an RC car.

Most cheaper robot vacuums can handle sweeping up dirt and debris from hard flooring, but for your carpet, you’ll want to get a robot vacuum with a roller brush. The spinning fan brushes that come standard and work well on hard floors can’t dig into the carpet to lift embedded hair and dirt.

Robot vacuums are worth considering if you are someone who doesn’t have the time to vacuum regularly, someone who physically can’t vacuum, or someone who simply doesn’t want to do the vacuuming. They take the work out of cleaning and can be really useful appliances to have in your home device lineup, but that’s only if the robot vacuum actually performs the way it’s supposed to.

This is a problem you could run into when searching for a budget-friendly robot vacuum, since the simple truth is that some forego quality in the name of a lower price tag. Before pulling the trigger on a cheap robot vacuum, make sure you consult reviews to see if anyone is experiencing problems or quality faults.

Some cheaper robot vacuums are not equipped to handle carpets. They either don’t have enough suction power or don’t have the correct brushes to really dig into the carpet to pull up embedded dirt, dust, and hair. In any case, a cheap robot vacuum is mostly to act as a supplemental cleaning device that does your day-to-day cleaning while still requiring you to do a deep clean every so often. They typically don’t fully replace a standard upright vacuum.

What is the cheapest robot vacuum?

You can find some pretty cheap off-brand robot vacuums, but don’t expect them to be top tier in quality. Be wary of any robot vacuums that cost less than £50. They likely won’t be able to give you a great clean and probably won’t have a very long run life. Some of the cheaper models can’t handle thick carpet or large areas.

There are plenty of robot vacuums on Amazon for under £50, but reviewers do not recommend buying them. They generally don’t work on rugs and don’t have enough suction power to pick up hair and larger debris, making them basically worthless unless you are just cleaning hardwood floors that are already pretty clean.

“Cheapest” does not mean “best inexpensive” robot vacuum

For the reasons already mentioned, it’s clear that the cheapest option does not always represent the best value for money. You want to find a good mix of functionality and price. Typically the vacuums that are £100 and up are going to be pretty decent and give you features that will actually leave your home looking and feeling clean.

Keep in mind that underside brush rolls are better for carpeted homes and if you have a big surface area to cover you’ll want to pay attention to the robot vacuums with longer run times to avoid having to recharge before the job is done.

What is the best cheap robot vacuum?

One of the best inexpensive robot vacuums is the Ecovacs Deebot N79S. It’s one of the brand’s older models, so its price often drops down to be pretty affordable at around £180 (that’s about the same price as a pair of AirPods).

If you happen to see any robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Eufy, or Ecovacs on sale for less than £250, snatch those up. It can be hard to find a good brand for that price, but those ones are definitely worth the money if you can find them for that price.

If you’re still struggling for options, we’ve got you covered. We’ve tracked down the very best robot vacuums that offer good quality at an affordable price, including popular models from top brands like Eufy and Ecovacs.

These are the best cheap robot vacuums in 2021.



Slim design • BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when needed • Quiet cleaning • Anti-scratch tempered glass-top Navigation could be improved • Cannot handle thick rugs A strong contender that provides a quiet and effective clean, with automatic recharging so you can relax. Run time: 100 minutes App integration: No Eufy RoboVac 11S

100 minutes

100 minutes App integration:

No Eufy RoboVac 11S This clever robot vacuum automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

This is not something to worry about with the

It’s rare to get a robot vacuum cleaner at this price with so many premium features. The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection, while the triple-layer high-performance filter cleans your home thoroughly.

Some reviewers have commented that the navigation could be better, and that is does occassionally struggle with thick rugs or carpets. It's normal for robot vacuum cleaners to get stuck from time to time, so this isn't a reason to not invest.



Voice commands • App integration • Good for pet hair As a name brand at a good price, the Deebot N79S is the robot vacuum to buy. Run time: 110 minutes App integration: Yes Ecovacs Deebot N79S

110 minutes

110 minutes App integration:

Yes Ecovacs Deebot N79S This is a starter model with some advanced features from a high-quality brand.

The

This robot vacuum comes with a remote, but also has app integration to set schedules and run times. That’s not something you’ll get from most robot vacuums that cost less than £250. It’s even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to set the vacuum off on its course.

Unfortunately at this price point you don't get smart navigation, so the Deebot N79S runs on a random pattern.



Powerful suction • Six cleaning modes • Obstacle detection • Automatic recharging A powerful robot vacuum that performs like a much more expensive device. Run time: 100 minutes App integration: No Bagotte BG600

100 minutes

100 minutes App integration:

No Bagotte BG600 Bagotte’s powerful vacuum cleaner sweeps away hair, debris, and dirt.

The

There is no app integration, but it does have infrared capture technology that automatically detects stairs and obstacles, and then re-plans its route to complete the task. Once it's done, it automatically goes back to the base to recharge, so you can sit back and relax.



Quiet • Good on hard flooring Random cleaning pattern • Not great on carpet • Gets stuck on some things Though it can't handle high-pile carpet, the Coredy R300 does quite well with cleaning hard floors. Run time: 110 minutes App integration: No Coredy R300

110 minutes

110 minutes App integration:

No Coredy R300 Stays pretty quiet during day-to-day floor maintenance.

Reviewers did note, though, that the robot might need some babysitting to make sure it doesn’t get stuck. It has a rough time with cords and tends to eat them up if you’re not careful.

Reviewers did note, though, that the robot might need some babysitting to make sure it doesn't get stuck. It has a rough time with cords and tends to eat them up if you're not careful.

There is no main brush roll, just two side brushes, so this vacuum won't be the best for carpets and hair. This vacuum is definitely a solid option if that's not a priority for you.