The best smart scales for tracking your progress and smashing your goals

Every fitness journey has to start somewhere. It’s not easy. In fact, getting to a shape and weight that makes you happy can be a battle – one full of disappointment, pain, and misery. But it can be done. What it takes is focus and a helping hand – which could mean some tech-based assistance.

There are plenty of products on the market that can also make your journey a little easier. Everything from running watches to protein powders can be used to your advantage. Another item that could make a difference is a smart scale. Stepping on one of thesr could be the first step towards your ultimate fitness goals.

Whether you’re resolving to get in seriously good shape or just trying to watch your weight, it’s time to ditch your old analog device and upgrade to a smart scale.

What are smart scales?

Before you jump ahead and start shopping, it’s worth explaining why these scales are so smart.

Analog scales only measure your weight — which is fine if that’s all you need. Smart scales provide you with loads of extra data to help you tailor your weight-loss plan, with apps or online services to track various metrics and store information for you. Most of the apps are compatible with other fitness apps such as Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit, so you can sync your data to provide a clearer picture of your progress. It’s easy to see how smart scales could provide the motivation to lose, maintain, or gain weight.

Once you step on the scale, your information is recorded and sent to an accompanying app. Most of these apps track your progress in charts and let you to set goals for yourself. The ability to see your goals and see where you are in terms of achieving them can motivate you in ways that jotting down your weight simply cannot.

What should you consider before buying a smart scale?

Finding the right smart scale for you depends on which metrics you want to track, which features are most important to you, and your medical history. Some scales use bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to measure body composition. This technology uses electrical currents to gather measurements, so you should consult your doctor if you are pregnant or have a pacemaker before hopping on.

The number of measurements tracked varies from scale to scale. Some will only track a handful of metrics, like weight, body fat, lean mass, and body mass index (BMI). Others, such as the RENPHO scale, track 13 different body composition metrics. Some of these measurements might not be necessary for you to track, and if you are just casually trying to watch your weight, you probably don’t need a scale that tracks your bone mass and skeletal muscle.

What is the ideal weight?

There is not a one-size-fits-all answer to this, because it depends your size and various factors, such as age, muscle-fat ratio, height, sex, and body shape. The best way to determine whether you’re at a healthy weight is to measure your BMI (body mass index). A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy. A BMI over 30 is considered obese. BMI measurement is a standard feature on smart scales.

It’s important to not obsess over these numbers though, because everyone has a different set of circumstances that may influence where you fall on the scale. The most important thing to remember is that you’re on your own fitness journey, and things take time. Focus on feeling fitter and healthier, and the rest will fall into place.

Which app do you need for smart scales?

The app you need will vary depending on the smart scale you purchase. Some will need you to download and use a specific app, while others will have universal compatibility that syncs with popular fitness apps such as Fitbit, Nike+, and Google Fit.

Make sure you check this out before making any purchase, because this could result in extra costs.

What is the best smart scale?

There’s a whole world of smart scales out there – and lots of brands you’ve probably never come across. You might feel more comfortable going with a brand you know, such as Fitbit or Garmin. These are well-trusted, top-of-the-range fitness tech manufacturers and their smart scales sync with their other devices. Other popular smart scale brands include Withings, Eufy, and RENPHO. Tanita is another brand to consider. It makes a range of models, from low-tech basic scales to hi-tech devices geared towards specific fitness goals.

We’ve scoured the internet and tracked down some of the very best smart scales from some of top brands around. There should be something for everyone and every budget in this list. All you need to do is pick a favourite.

These are the best smart scales in 2021.



Useful features • Automatically recognises different users Some reviewers struggled to connect to WiFi This is a good option if you want to spend a bit more for a brand you know you can trust. What it measures:

weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass Withings by Nokia Body+ A good option if you want to splurge a little for a brand you know you can trust.

Up to eight different users can utilise the Body+ scale. Like some other smart scales, Body+ recognises users based on their body composition, so there is no need to have the app open to your profile when you hop on the scale. You can sync your data via Bluetooth or WiFi.

In addition to its standard settings, Body+ also has pregnancy and baby modes. Pregnancy mode allows you to monitor your body composition and nutrition as you go through a pregnancy while baby mode is designed to gather information about the babies or tots in your life to monitor their growth. Of course, it goes without saying that no at-home smart scale should take the place of regular doctor’s visits — for you or your little ones.

Body+ from Withings by Nokia is the smart scale for the tech-obsessed. It syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 health and fitness apps, including Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit. The scale also greets you with the day's weather forecast when you step on.

Up to eight different users can utilise the Body+ scale. Like some other smart scales, Body+ recognises users based on their body composition, so there is no need to have the app open to your profile when you hop on the scale. You can sync your data via Bluetooth or WiFi.

In addition to its standard settings, Body+ also has pregnancy and baby modes. Pregnancy mode allows you to monitor your body composition and nutrition as you go through a pregnancy while baby mode is designed to gather information about the babies or tots in your life to monitor their growth. Of course, it goes without saying that no at-home smart scale should take the place of regular doctor's visits — for you or your little ones.

This scale is created by a trusted brand and while many reviewers claim that it is accurate, some have doubts about a couple of the measurements. Body+ runs on four AAA batteries, which are included with the purchase.



Good price • Unlimited users Possibility of inaccuracies This is a good scale if you’re unsure about committing to the smart scale lifestyle. What it measures:

weight, BMI, body fat, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and body age RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale An excellent starter scale for anyone new to these devices.

To set up this scale, you’ll need to turn on your phone’s Bluetooth. Android 6.0+ users must also turn on their location services in order for the scale to sync up. The scale can track data for an unlimited number of users, just make sure your phone is either open to the app or that you’re the last to have synced before stepping on. Otherwise your measurements could be tracked under a different user’s profile. As long as no one else is connected, you will not need your phone to step on the scale. It will store your information until the next time you sync.

The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale tracks a whopping 13 metrics — that's the joint most in this list. With all that data at your feet, you'll know more about the makeup of your body than you probably ever thought you needed.

To set up this scale, you'll need to turn on your phone's Bluetooth. Android 6.0+ users must also turn on their location services in order for the scale to sync up. The scale can track data for an unlimited number of users, just make sure your phone is either open to the app or that you're the last to have synced before stepping on. Otherwise your measurements could be tracked under a different user's profile. As long as no one else is connected, you will not need your phone to step on the scale. It will store your information until the next time you sync.

The RENPHO app allows you to share your progress with friends who use the app. It also syncs with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The scale runs on three AAA batteries, which are included.



Auto user detection • Pregnancy mode Some expressed difficulty in setting up guest users The QuardioBase 2 is a solid scale for users at any stage of life. What it measures:

weight, BMI, body composition, body fat, muscle mass, water mass, and bone mass QardioBase 2 Wireless Smart Scale A great smart scale for the whole family, it’s particularly well-suited to pregnant women.

Up to eight users can share the scale and QuardioBase 2 automatically recognises each person so there’s no need to fiddle with the app before stepping on to get your measurements.

Something that sets the QuardioBase 2 apart from most other smart scales is its use of emojis. The scale uses Smart Feedback that "makes it easier to meet your goal" by replacing numbers with emojis that reward progress. The scale also greets you by name when you step on.

Up to eight users can share the scale and QuardioBase 2 automatically recognises each person so there's no need to fiddle with the app before stepping on to get your measurements.

Another feature that makes the QuardioBase 2 unique is its pregnancy mode. Pregnant users are able to set their due date and let QuardioBase track progress through each trimester with charts and a photo diary in the Quardio app. Note: Before using the smart scale, be sure to consult with a doctor as each body — and pregnancy — is different.



Auto sync • Easy Bluetooth set-up • Works with the Fitbit app Can’t be on the scale to see reading • Tracks fewer metrics than other smart scales The Aria is the way to go if you don’t need full body composition readings. What it measures:

weight and BMI Fitbit Aria Smart Scale Fitbit users will find this to be an easy addition to their fitness arsenal.

The Aria uses Bluetooth connectivity for initial setup, then relies on WiFi for regular use. The scale can recognise multiple users and sends each person’s data directly to their Fitbit account.

The Fitbit Aria is one of the biggest names in the smart scale world. It's the most convenient option for Fitbit users because there is no app middleman — it syncs directly to the Fitbit app (obviously).

The Aria uses Bluetooth connectivity for initial setup, then relies on WiFi for regular use. The scale can recognise multiple users and sends each person's data directly to their Fitbit account.

There's no need to power on or calibrate the scale before each use — just step on and it's ready to go. The Aria shows your progress in the Fitbit app with simple and easy-to-read graphs.



Accurate weight readings • Easy setup If you aren’t too worried about cool tech features, this is a good scale for you. What it measures:

weight, BMI, BMR, water weight, lean body mass, bone mass, muscle mass, visceral body fat Eufy Smart Scale A straightforward scale with few extra features.

Up to 20 users can maintain profiles on the Eufy scale and it supports multiple device pairings, so while you will need the app open to receive your measurements, you will not have to reconnect every time you want to use the scale. This scale is suitable for people of all ages and has a 1.25-inch number display for easy reading.

The Eufy Smart Scale is one of the more basic options on this list. While you have to have the app open and within range in order to use the scale, the EufyLife app syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit, so you are able to easily transfer data to other fitness apps you might use.

Up to 20 users can maintain profiles on the Eufy scale and it supports multiple device pairings, so while you will need the app open to receive your measurements, you will not have to reconnect every time you want to use the scale. This scale is suitable for people of all ages and has a 1.25-inch number display for easy reading.

The Eufy Smart Scale runs on four AAA batteries, which are included with purchase along with a 15-month warranty.



Wide range of mesaurements • Goal focused • Clear measurement system Futuristic design isn’t for everyone • Only records four users An accurate and tech-based scale. If you’re serious about muscle this is the smart scale for you. What it measures:

weight, body fat, body water, visceral fat, muscle mass, muscle quality, bone mass, BMR, metabolic age, physique rating, BMIWeight, body fat, body water, visceral fat, muscle mass, muscle quality, bone mass, BMR, metabolic age, physique rating, BMI Tanita RD-953S Connect Body Composition Monitor Scale A smart scale that isolates your fitness needs and works toward specific goals.

The scale gives colour-coded readings of each health measurement – green (healthy), yellow (borderline), and red (attention needed). Especially impressive is the fact it doesn’t just measure muscle mass, it scores the “quality” of your muscle too.

This is not just a scale but a "body composition monitor" which is designed to give detailed readings on a range of health measurements. It uses medical-grade Dual Frequency BIA technology – taking measurements via two bio-electrical impedance frequencies – for accuracy.

The scale gives colour-coded readings of each health measurement – green (healthy), yellow (borderline), and red (attention needed). Especially impressive is the fact it doesn't just measure muscle mass, it scores the "quality" of your muscle too.

It connects to both Apple Health or Google Health via the My Tanita app. It records and remembers information for up to four users. You don't even need to input info for each user – just step on the scale and it knows who you are.



Strong app features • Sleek style • Compatible with broad range of apps Limited information for measurements • More expensive than similar models Good scales from a well trusted fitness tech brand. One for people who love their fitness devices. What it measures:

weight, body mass index, muscle mass, bone mass, and body fat, body water percentages GARMIN Index S2 Smart Scale App-enabled smart scale for working towards health and fitness gaols.

With the app connectivity you can record and track weight progress and work towards your fitness goals.

The Garmin Index S2 is a WiFi enabled smart scale packed with top-of-the-range tech and features. The scale connects with the Garmin Connect app, which is found in the brand's excellent fitness tracking devices. It connects with other apps too, such as MyFitnessPal and Nike+.

With the app connectivity you can record and track weight progress and work towards your fitness goals.

It's capable of measuring and recording a range of health metrics and detects an impressive 16 users. It also comes equipped with an easy-to-read, hi-res display.